Ulrika Jonsson has bared all for a snap inside her bathroom following a challenging day.

The model and presenter, 53, admitted she hasn’t had the best of days as she posed completely naked for a mirror selfie.

Clearly too fed up to put some clothes on, Ulrika covered her breasts while a toiletry bottle was perfectly positioned on the bottom half of her body.

Ulrika Jonsson left little to the imagination as she posed completely naked (Credit: Instagram Story/ulrikajonssonofficial)

Read more: Joe Swash says son Rex is ‘too cool’ as they take morning stroll

The mum-of-four appeared glum as she snapped away on her phone.

Alongside the shot, she ranted: “Today’s been a [bleep] of a day #justsayin.”

Ulrika often takes to Instagram to update fans on her everyday family life.

Last month, the star treated followers to a rare snap of her daughter Martha as she celebrated her GCSE success.

Ulrika treated fans to the naked snap on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Katie Price shares gruesome footage of her foot stitches being removed

In the caption of the photo, which showed Martha smiling, Ulrika wrote: “Martha Moo. So proud of you. (Except when you sleep ’til 3pm).

“But: GCSEs. You did it. In a messed up year with so many rites of passage snatched from you by C-19.

“You have a brilliant mind. And you’re stubborn. What else does a girl need? Maybe an alarm clock. Love you, darling girl.”

The post left fans stunned at how much Martha looked like her famous mum.

The Swedish model admitted her day wasn’t going to plan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ulrika Jonsson opens up about sex

Ulrika previously complained she was going to become a “virgin” again as a result of not being able to have sex during lockdown.

In her Best magazine column, she said: “Having spent the past two years of coming out of a somewhat ‘barren’ marriage with little human touch, I have then spent the past five months motoring along in a physical relationship with a new man – so you might see the confusion my brain and body is suffering.

“It took a lot to get my inner sexual engine started up again – only for coronavirus to take away the petrol and dump in an isolated garage on the edge of nowhere.”

The Swedish model is a proud mum to children Cameron, 25, Bo, 20, Martha, 16, and 12-year-old Malcolm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.