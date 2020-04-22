Ulrika Jonsson says she'll 'be a virgin again' by the time lockdown ends

Ulrika Jonsson has made it very clear exactly what it is she is missing during lockdown.

The nation is fighting the coronavirus pandemic with strict measures aimed at preventing people from getting too close to one another.

However, the presenter has complained she is going to "be a virgin again" by the time life returns to normal.

Ulrika complained life with her ex Brian Monet was "barren" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ulrika said in February she had finally had sex again with a new love.

It was the first time in five years after she had come out of a "largely barren 14-year relationship" to Brian Monet 18 months ago.

Ulrika has shared on Instagram images of some culinary masterpieces which she has made since the measures began.

Another showed her cuddling one of her dogs, but it seems as if her beloved pets are not good enough to stop her from feeling lonely.

Ulrika Jonsson broke her five-year draught in February (Credit: Splash News)

She's in isolation with her children Bo, 19, Martha, 15 and Malcolm, 11, and away from her new man.

On the edge of nowhere

The 52-year-old questioned whether she will be "a virgin again" after the lockdown is over.

You might see the confusion my brain and body is suffering.

In her column in Best magazine, she said: "I have then spent the past five months motoring along in a physical relationship with a new man.

"So you might see the confusion my brain and body is suffering.

"It took a lot to get my inner sexual engine started up again only for coronavirus to take away the petrol and dump me in an isolated garage."

She said it took her a "long time to re-programme my dormant brain to wake up and give and receive affection".

Ulrika says her body is in confusion (Credit: Splash News)

Meanwhile, Ulrika said her new approach is "looking forward to dating again".

She's "trying my hardest to remember what it feels like".

The star added that at the same time, she wonders whether she'll be "a virgin again by the time this is all over".

