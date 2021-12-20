Tom Parker reveals hopes for ‘more babies’ with wife Kelsey and to be ‘cancer free in 2022′

Tom Parker has spoken out about his wishes for 2022 after news that his cancer is now stable.

The singer, 33, told OK! magazine that he hopes for “more babies” and to finally be “cancer free” next year, following a two-year battle with a brain tumour.

Tom and wife Kelsey, 31, confessed they are looking forward to introducing a sibling for two-year old daughter, Aurelia and son Bhodi, one.

But they said it depends on The Wanted star Tom being in a “better health condition.”

When asked by the publication what his wishes for 2022 are, Tom replied briefly: “Hopefully cancer-free, more babies and more shows with The Wanted.”

Tom and Kelsey also spoke about how tough things have been for them since Tom’s diagnosis back in October last year. He was told that it was inoperable and “terminal” and he was left thinking he had little time left.

The couple say that it’s left them unable to plan too far ahead, but this has made sure they live in the moment more.

Has Tom Parker’s cancer gone now?

Christmas was an extremely trying time last year for Tom who was undergoing a gruelling regime of cancer treatment. It left him with no appetite for his Christmas dinner.

This year, he says, he’s looking forward to the little things like waking up with his toddlers on Christmas morning.

Tom told his story on Stand Up To Cancer last month (Credit: YouTube)

Tom gave an update on his condition during an appearance on Loose Women earlier this month.

Appearing with Kelsey, Tom told the panel that the tumour is now stable.

He said: “Stable, yeah! It’s pretty unheard of at this point. Really over the moon and very grateful.”

Who is Tom’s wife?

Kelsey then added: “You always worry about the scan. When we got the news we were elated and so happy.”

“She gets me through the day,” Tom said of his wife.

“I’m a big believer in what you put out into the universe is what you get back,” he continued. “It was either get up and get on or sink and die.”

Kelsey said: “We have positive notes and affirmations around the house.”

Tom added: “Our new mission in life is to better the treatment for cancer, it’s appalling at the moment. Don’t get me wrong, we are fortunate. But there is better treatment out there, I would like to advocate for better treatment.”

