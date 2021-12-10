‘Inspirational’ Tom Parker issues health update as Loose Women fans rally round him

Tom Parker shared an update on his health during an appearance on Loose Women today (December 10).

The Wanted singer, 33, revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma.

At the time, he was told that it was inoperable and “terminal” and he was left thinking he had little time left.

During the latest episode of Loose Women, Tom and his wife, Kelsey, shared the latest update on his condition.

They also opened up about the shortcomings regarding cancer treatment in the UK.

Tom Parker shares health update

“Stable, yeah! It’s pretty unheard of at this point. Really over the moon and very grateful,” said Tom.

His wife then said: “You always worry about the scan. When we got the news we were elated and so happy.”

“She gets me through the day,” Tom added of his wife.

“I’m a big believer in what you put out into the universe is what you get back,” he continued. “It was either get up and get on or sink and die.”

Kelsey said: “We have positive notes and affirmations around the house.”

Tom added: “Our new mission in life is to better the treatment for cancer, it’s appalling at the moment. Don’t get me wrong, we are fortunate. But there is better treatment out there, I would like to advocate for better treatment.”

What did Loose Women viewers say?

Loose Women viewers rushed to social media to share their support for the star and wish him the best on his health journey.

“#LooseWomen Tom is so brave and not to mention lucky isn’t he? To have that type of brain tumour, the most dangerous brain tumour, and to still be able to keep fighting it with such strength is nothing short of a miracle,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “#LooseWomen I completely agree with what Tom has just said. I have just started chemo and am so scared. No advice just turn up and had no idea what was going to happen. No conversation about how it’s going etc. Really frightening.”

“God bless Tom. Fair play to them for their positivity and trying to make things better for others. #LooseWomen,” said a third fan.

A fourth said: “He’s so brave and inspirational. This is a good example of how well cancer research is improving.”

