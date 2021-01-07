Tom Parker has revealed his brain tumour has “significantly reduced” after undergoing treatment.

The Wanted singer, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in September, took to Instagram to give fans an update on his health.

Sharing a snap alongside his wife Kelsey and their kids, Tom revealed there was progress following an MRI scan.

What did Tom Parker say about his brain tumour?

The singer, 32, appeared delighted as he posted: “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION. These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again.

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment.

“Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this [bleep]!”

Tom went on to praise the NHS and his “amazing wife” Kelsey.

Tom Parker revealed his brain tumour has shrunk (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who did Tom thank?

He added: “I can’t thank our wonderful NHS enough. You’re all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line.

“To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock. My babies – I fight for you every second of every day.

“Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me – you have got me through my darkest days.

“To everyone on here – your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength.”

The Wanted singer praised his wife Kelsey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom’s celebrity pals rushed to comment, with Max George writing: “You got this mate… no problem.”

Jordan Banjo added: “YES BRO.”

Rebecca Adlington penned: “Yes Tom!!! What amazing words for you to hear! So pleased.”

GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins said: “Amazing! Keep fighting this!”

Max George supported Tom on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom’s brain tumour battle

It’s been a tough few months for Tom and his wife Kelsey, after undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

He was first diagnosed with stage 4 glioblasto in September.

Despite their struggles, the pair welcomed baby son Bodhi in October.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Kelsey shared: “Tom’s emotional anyway, and I’m the harder one. But I was so overwhelmed when he was born.”

Meanwhile, last month, Tom revealed it was “tough” watching celebs take part in The Real Full Monty On Ice.

The star, who previously appeared in the ITV series two years ago, said: “Tough watch for me tonight watching #TheRealFullMontyOnIce.

“Little did I know, two years later, I’d be sat here fighting for my own life for my family. Life throws unexpected curve balls at you sometimes.”

