Kate Garraway relayed an emotional message to the nation from her 13-year-old daughter Darcey after a visit to see husband Derek Draper.

The GMB host, 53, told viewers that Darcey couldn’t stand the pandemic “any longer” and urged everyone to stick to the rules.

Because of restrictions, the family has been unable to visit COVID-stricken Derek, also 53, in person for months.

Kate recently revealed they were able to visit him over the Christmas period.

What was the message Kate Garraway relayed on GMB?

Kate revealed that daughter Darcey asked her to send the nation a message.

In a discussion with Dr Hilary Jones about the new lockdown, Kate said that Darcey had asked her to relay the message to viewers.

Her message said: “I just want to tell everyone please follow the rules everyone because I can’t stand this any longer.”

The touching message comes after the family visited Derek for the first time since the last lockdown.

What else did Kate say about her husband Derek Draper?

On today’s episode of GMB (Thursday January 7), co-host Ben Shephard asked Kate how Christmas had been for her and the family.

“It was tough, it was tough for everybody, I knew it would be tough,” she replied.

“There was a lovely moment.

“We did, over the period, get to see Derek and the children did for the first time, that was amazing.

“It was very heightened with emotion because he is very changed.”

A ‘wonderful’ moment

Despite Derek’s change in appearance, she admitted it was a “wonderful” moment.

She added: “I am grateful to have had that opportunity and then instantly, now I am in a position where even I can’t visit.

“We are into lockdown, no visits at all, which I hope doesn’t continue for the whole of lockdown.

“Because that would be very impactful on Derek’s state.”

