Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘back with her ex’: ‘She couldn’t ignore her feelings for him’

Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted star Tom, has reportedly reunited with her ex-boyfriend Sean Boggans after briefly splitting up.

Mum-of-two Kelsey found some much-deserved happiness again with electrician Sean, 39, earlier this year. They were reportedly together for five months but called it a day during what was undoubtedly a tough time, around the first anniversary of Tom‘s death.

The couple went public with their relationship in November at a friend’s wedding. According to a source, Kelsey understandably had a “wobble”. But now, after some time apart, Kelsey, 32, wants to give things a proper go with him.

Kelsey wants to ‘give it a shot’ with Sean

A source alleged to The Sun: “Kelsey and Sean split up around the anniversary of Tom’s death – her head was all over the place around that time and she had a wobble, but Sean still really liked her and pursued her. After a few weeks of talking, they got back together – she couldn’t ignore her feelings for him,” they added.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the couple are about to go on a “family holiday” with her children Aurelia and Bodhi.

The source added: “It’s been really hard for them but she wants to give it a shot.”

Tom’s death

Tom tragically died in March 2022 aged just 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour 18 months previously. He left behind his wife Kelsey and their two small children, Aurelia, three and Bodhi, two.

Kelsey admitted she struggled in the lead-up to the one-year anniversary.

In an interview with OK! magazine in March, she explained: “This is probably the hardest time since he died. Going from February into March was such a hard transition because I knew what was coming this month. It’s been a year since I lost him, but it feels like yesterday. I’ve not really wanted to face this month because it’s the realisation that he’s not been here for a whole year and how much we all miss him.”

