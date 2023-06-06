Kelsey Parker has shared the heartbreaking question that her daughter Aurelia asks about her late father, Tom Parker, who died of brain cancer in March 2022.

Kelsey told Closer she still has “good days and bad days” since losing Tom. But she admitted she finds it heartbreaking explaining Tom’s death to their children Aurelia, four, and Bodhi, two. She added it is tough watching the kids grow up without Tom.

Kelsey Parker: Aurelia asks why she doesn’t have a daddy

Kelsey admitted their daughter Aurelia is at the age when questions have started. She has asked why her “friends have daddies” and “she doesn’t”. She confessed: “It breaks my heart. I have to be very honest with her, as I always have, and tell her that she does have a daddy but he was taken by the angels and is in the sky. She starts school in September and I know more questions will come – and as hard as it is, I need to be prepared for that.”

I tell her that she does have a daddy but he was taken by the angels and is in the sky.

Kelsey met Tom Parker in 2009 outside a London nightclub in 2009, both admitting it was “love at first sight”. The couple later tied the note in July 2018 at Surrey’s Ridge Farm. But tragedy struck when Tom confirmed he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020. While Tom received treatment and said he was “stable” in November 2021, his condition deteriorated and he sadly passed away in March 2022.

Tom’s charity football match

Kelsey’s Father’s Day will be “different” this year as a charity football match has been arranged to raise money for brain tumour research.

Kelsey added that she wants the day to be “a celebration of Tom’s life” as well as “a special day” for their kids. She added: “I want them to have a day where they can remember Tom. Just because their dad is no longer here, it doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate Father’s Day.”

The Tom Parker Charity Football Match will take place on Father’s Day, June 18. For tickets, visit tomparker.quantusgallery.com.

