Kelsey Parker praises global pop star for ‘incredible’ support since late husband Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker has opened up about how a huge pop star has been a support to her since the death of her husband Tom Parker.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically died in March last year aged just 33 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Since Tom’s death, Kelsey, who is a mum to Tom’s children, Aurelia, three and two-year-old Bodhi, has been open about her journey as a widow and single mum.

She has also received an outpouring of support from fans, the public and fellow showbiz pals. And now, Kelsey has revealed that global megastar Ed Sheeran has been an amazing support following Tom’s death.

Kelsey was left devastated when her husband Tom Parker passed away in March last year (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker says pop star has been ‘incredible’ since Tom death

Speaking on the MTV series Faces, Kelsey gushed over Ed, calling him an “incredible person.”

“Ed is just an incredible person and what he did when we needed him, I will forever be thankful for,” she said. “And I know Tom will forever be thankful for everything Ed did for us.”

What’s more, Tom and Ed shared a security guard. And this is something that Kelsey believes was the key to the Bad Habits hitmaker’s selfless gesture. She explained: “Ed is looked after by Kev, his security guard, who was also Tom’s security. The love for Kev will forever hold them together.”

Ed Sheeran has been praised by Kelsey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ed paid for Tom’s medical bills, claims his autobiography

In Tom’s posthumously released autobiography, Hope: My Inspirational Life, he revealed for the first time that Ed helped pay for his medical treatment.

He wrote: “I’ve never publicly said this before (and he’ll probably be mad that I’m doing it now), but Ed is a very special man. He even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy.”

Tom added: “He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support. It meant the world.”

Kelsey Parker recalls ‘signs’ from late husband Tom

It comes as Kelsey recently opened up about ‘signs’ she receives from Tom.

In a new interview, Kelsey admitted that she still speaks to Tom “a lot” and often asks him questions – in which “he will send signs back to me.” An example is from when Kelsey’s friend bought her kids two Build-A-Bear teddies following their dad’s death.

In one of the bears was a song recorded by Tom, and in the other was one with his favourite song. “And at night, sometimes the bear with Tom’s song inside it will just start to play. It is like, ‘Oh my God’,” Kelsey told The Sun.

Kelsey, who was with Tom for 13 years and married him in 2018, also recalled “a sign” from Tom when she was in the middle of a desert. “Even when I trekked the Sahara for charity, I got to the top of this dune and there was a butterfly. I say to the children, ‘Daddy is with the butterflies.’ A butterfly… in the Sahara desert,” she quipped.

