The Wanted star Max George shared an emotional post dedicated to Tom Parker on the first anniversary of his death yesterday (March 30).

Tom died of brain cancer in March 2022 at the age of just 33. The star was best known as a member of The Wanted alongside stars such as Max George and Siva Kaneswaran.

Yesterday, close pal Max posted a video on the anniversary of Tom’s death where he opened up about his continuing grief.

Max George: ‘One year without you. A lifetime in my heart’

Max George paid tribute to his late band member Tom with the caption: “One year without you. A lifetime in my heart.”

In the video, Max offered his condolences to Tom’s wife Kelsey and their two children – Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two. And Max also made a sad confession in the video that the loss of Tom hasn’t got any easier over the past 12 months.

He confessed: “It’s been a year, but to be honest, I don’t feel any better about the situation now than I did a year ago. What it’s taught me is that I’ve done more in the last year personally, myself, than I’ve ever done in my life and that’s probably what the loss of Tom has given me.”

Time doesn’t replace people who are your best friends or who have your heart so never get too comfortable.

Max devastatingly shared that he thinks of Tom more now than he did last year. “The one thing that probably gets me the most, and it actually [bleep]ing annoys me, is that I think about him more now than I did when he was here.

“Obviously apart from the fact that we lived together or we’re touring together because we’re with each other every day, but I think of him far more now than I did between the years of say 2014 to 2022. I think what I’ve learnt from his passing is never get too comfortable with the people that you love because those you can’t replace. Time doesn’t replace people who are your best friends or who have your heart so never get too comfortable.”

Max confesses ‘time isn’t healing much yet’ on Tom Parker death anniversary

Max also confessed that he “wished he spent more time” with his former bandmate.He added: “On the flip side, I would’ve never known what was going to happen. But time isn’t healing much yet. As much as I do think about him a lot more, that disappoints me because I didn’t when I wasn’t with him – when he was around. It also gives me more moments to think of good things about him, which always puts a smile on my face.”

Max thanked fans for “all their lovely messages” on Tom’s anniversary and asked that fans continue to support Kelsey, their kids and Tom’s family. At the end of the video, he added: “Tommy, I love you and I miss you mate.”

