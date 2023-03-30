Kelsey Parker has marked the one-year anniversary of her husband Tom Parker’s death today (March 30).

Tom died last March at the age of 33 following a battle with terminal brain cancer.

On Instagram today, Kelsey shared a photo of herself and Tom and wrote: “One year without you. Forever my soul mate.”

With Tom’s family tragically marking one year since his death, an expert has opened up about the struggles they could face.

Ryan Selby, BACP Psychotherapist, who can be found at www.therapyfinders.co.uk, spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily! about the anniversary.

The expert also made a heartbreaking confession about Kelsey and Tom’s two children – Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two.

Only time will tell with what Tom’s children will remember of him.

He said: “The age that the average person can remember their earliest memories varies, but research suggests that most people begin to form memories from around 3 years old.

“However, it is important to note that individual differences play an important role in what someone is able to recall, with some people being able to recall memories from an earlier age and others having their earliest memories at a later age.

“Only time will tell with what Tom’s children will remember of him.”

Ryan went on to say that the two young children may have “developed a more comprehensive understanding of their father’s passing”.

This is even though they may not be “completely aware of what has exactly happened”.

Going on to discuss Kelsey now being a solo parent, Ryan said it can be “incredibly hard” because she “does not have that special person to enjoy the highs with, or to help with when things get too much”.

He continued: “Becoming a solo parent could potentially change your parenting style in a number of ways such as finding it more difficult to set boundaries, becoming more indulgent, or being overprotective.

“Kelsey’s parenting style would most likely have changed due to the demands of dealing with her own emotions and grief, whilst also being more aware of how her children are feeling too.

“However, it is important to note that everyone deals with grief in their own unique way and there is no ‘correct’ way to parent after the death of a partner.”

Speaking about marking the anniversary of a loved one’s passing, Ryan said it can be “emotionally challenging”.

He concluded: “Understandably, Kelsey and her children are likely to experience complex and intense emotions during this time.

“It is expected that Kelsey will seek comfort in the presence of close family and friends who can offer much needed support throughout this difficult day.

“It is also possible that Kelsey and her children may choose to engage in activities to honour and remember Tom’s life during this anniversary.”

