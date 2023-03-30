Kelsey Parker unveils new tattoo in honour of late husband Tom one year on from his tragic death

Kelsey Parker has unveiled her new tattoo on Instagram in honour of her late husband Tom.

Many were left devastated last March when The Wanted star Tom died after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

To mark the one-year anniversary of his death, Kelsey got a new tattoo to pay tribute to Tom and the journey of grief she’s had this past year.

Tom Parker died on March 30 last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Kelsey Parker shows new tattoo in honour of late husband Tom

Singer Tom tragically died at the age of 33 on March 30 last year following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Ever since his death, his widow Kelsey has been open about her grief and kept her fans updated on how she’s been getting on this past year.

I used to send Tom a quote about a Phoenix to encourage him to rise up. This past year has shown me whatever happens I can rise up.

Recently, she even confessed that she’s been suffering with anxiety induced tics.

In an interview with OK! magazine she revealed: “I was just dreading this month. When I met my friend for coffee I kept clearing my throat and coughing, like a little tic. I think it’s just the anxiety of this month and the struggle. It’s like living in a [bleep] show!”

Now, one year after Tom’s devastating death, Kelsey took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo and pay tribute to her late husband and her fans who have supported her throughout her difficult year.

The tattoo shows a drawing of a phoenix with a star over the head because Tom is ‘always our star’.

It also has two butterflies to represent their children Aurelia and Bodhi, and the word hope written in the Phoenix’s heart ‘because that’s what we all have’.

Kelsey Parker got a tattoo to mark the one-year anniversary of Tom Parker’s death (Credit: ITV)

Alongside a video of her getting the tattoos done, Kelsey shared the very special meaning behind her new tattoo.

She wrote: “I used to send Tom a quote about a Phoenix to encourage him to rise up. This past year has shown me whatever happens I can rise up.

“So I wanted to get this tattoo for all of us… a Pheonix. Hope because that’s what we all have & had.

“2 Butterflies for Rae and Bo and now that Tom is flying with them.

“And a star because he always is our star.”

She then went on to thank @indi_inkz for the ‘incredible detail’ of her tattoo.

Kelsey added: “Thank you to @indi_inkz for the incredible detail.”

