Kelsey Parker reveals her own tragic health struggle ahead of one-year anniversary of husband Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker has opened up about her life without her late husband, Tom Parker, as the one-year anniversary of his death approaches.

The Wanted star passed away in March last year after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Since his heartbreaking death, Kelsey has revealed that she suffers with her own health struggle as her anxiety has lead to a tic.

Kelsey was left devastated when her husband Tom Parker passed away in March last year (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker reveals tragic health struggle

Tom tragically died at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

His wife Kelsey announced the sad news in an Instagram post at the time, saying: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.”

Almost one year after Tom‘s death, his wife Kelsey has opened up about her grief and her own heartbreaking struggles.

Kelsey shared that she was suffering with anxiety and stress in the build-up to the anniversary.

But her devastating health struggle has also caused her to experience a tic.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Kelsey revealed that she kept ‘clearing my throat and coughing’ while she was out with a friend.

She admitted: “I was just dreading this month. When I met my friend for coffee I kept clearing my throat and coughing, like a little tic. I think it’s just the anxiety of this month and the struggle. It’s like living in a [bleep] show!”

Kelsey Parker was suffering with anxiety in the build-up to the anniversary of Tom Parker’s death (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey reveals her plans for the heartbreaking anniversary

As the tragic milestone approaches, Kelsey has also shared how she’s planning on commemorating the anniversary of Tom’s death.

Despite her struggles, she revealed that she will be going to a bench dedicated to him and laying down some flowers.

She said: “On 30 March, we’re going to walk to his bench. This is actually in a secret place that no one knows the location of, but it’s really special to me and my family.

“We’ll lay some flowers and just think about him.”

