Kelsey Parker shares heartbreaking photo of late husband Tom as she marks first birthday without him

Kelsey Parker has shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram to her late husband Tom as she celebrates her first birthday without him.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically died in March last year aged just 33 after a battle with brain cancer.

Since his death, Kelsey, who is a mum to her and Tom’s children, Aurelia, three and two-year-old Bodhi, has bravely shared her journey navigating life as a widow and mum-of-two.

And on Monday (March 6), she took to her Instagram to issue a heartbreaking tribute about Tom as she prepared for her first birthday without him.

Taking to her social media account, Kelsey wrote: “A year ago Tom was about to go on tour for the final time (not that we knew that).

“I was filled with hope but also knew the tour would be gruelling; it was something he needed to do and for him, I’m so happy he got to do it one more time.”

Kelly went on: “I didn’t think then that I’d be facing my first birthday without him. Another first. We’re almost done with firsts but I’m not sure that’s going to make any difference.

“This isn’t what we planned or hoped for but it’s where we are and we’re going with it, enjoying all we can and living the life we have.”

She ended the post with the hashtag: “PositiveParkersForever.”

Alongside the sweet tribute, Kelsey also shared a beautiful black and white snap of her kissing Tom on the cheek.

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments section with support and praise for Kelsey.

“Thank you for sharing him with us that one last time. He lit that stage brighter than ever on tour,” said one follower.

Another person gushed: “I can’t imagine how proud you are of your Tom. He would also be so insanely proud of you.”

The same social media user continued: “They have one amazingly strong and inspirational mummy.”

A third follower commented: “Big love & hugs,” and someone else said: “Tom was a warrior. Your legacy is so beautiful and makes us proud.”

Tom Parker died in March from a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

Does Kelsey have a boyfriend?

Late last year, Kelsey starred in her ITVBe docuseries Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom.

The docuseries followed her traumatic journey since Tom’s death.

In one of the episodes, Kelsey discussed the possibility of finding love again following claims she was embarking on a relationship with Sean Boggans.

When she was asked if Tom would be happy to see her move on, she seemingly became pensive.

“We didn’t really have those conversations,” she revealed. “But knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me. He’d just want me to be happy and I’m so young.”

It’s reported that Kelsey was first introduced to new beau Sean in September. Allegedly, they were on the sunny Greek island of Rhodes when they met.

