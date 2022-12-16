Kelsey Parker smiling and with husband Tom
Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker declares ‘Tom would be happy for me’ as she opens up on finding new romance

She met up with a group of widows on her show last night

Kelsey Parker has revealed in Life After Tom that her late husband Tom Parker would be happy for her if she found a new partner.

The 32-year-old mum of two is reportedly dating a new man called Sean Boggans.

Part three of Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom documentary aired yesterday (December 15) on ITVBe and saw her visit a widows club.

Kelsey Parker speaking on her documentary
Kelsey attended a widow’s club in the third part of her doc (Credit: ITV)

Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker visits a widows club

In the episodes, Kelsey was asked if Tom would be happy for her to find love again.

Kelsey replied: “We didn’t really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me.

“He’d just want me to be happy.

“And I’m so young,” she continued.

Tom died earlier this year in March after being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer. He was 33 years old at the time of his death.

Kelsey speaking about guilt

During Kelsey’s meeting with the women, a lady explained that she lost her husband in 2003 and blamed herself for not making him go to the doctors earlier.

However, she added that she couldn’t have regrets now.

Empathising with the woman’s comments, Kelsey said: “I can’t keep looking back being like what if this, what if that? Because I would spend my whole life blaming myself for things that I didn’t do and it’s out of my hands anyway.

“But you feel guilt and blame. But I think it’s more because you want them to be here with you and to be enjoying life with you.”

While Kelsey first revealed that she was jealous of people who had spent up to 60 years with their spouses before they died, she realised that losing a partner was hard no matter what age.

She said: “I don’t think there’s any age for it to be easier to lose a partner. Some of them had been together for 60 years. You lose that partner and I guess that must be absolutely heart-wrenching.

“There’s never a good age to lose your partner, your best friend and the love of your life.”

Kelsey Parker doc
Kelsey spoke with other widows about their experiences (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey’s ‘new boyfriend’

Last month, it was reported that Kelsey was dating Sean, who is a father of two. The pair are said to have met in September while Kelsey was on a vacation in Greece with friends.

A source claimed to the MailOnline: “It’s very early days and no-one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”

Sean, who is an electrician, went to jail in 2013 after he allegedly fatally punched another man during a heated argument in East London.

Kelsey, who is a mother of two, shares her daughter Aurelia, three, and son Bodhi, two, with her late husband.

YouTube video player

