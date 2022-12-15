Loose Women star Frankie Bridge under fire over ‘insensitive’ comment amid cost-of-living crisis

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has come under fire from ITV viewers today (December 15).

The former Saturdays singer appeared on the panel on Thursday.

The ladies began discussing the pressures that come with trying to deliver the perfect Christmas.

Frankie then opened up about her own experiences and said that she finds it to be a very stressful time of year.

Frankie Bridge opened up about her struggles on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge on Christmas ‘pressures’

Speaking on Loose Women, she explained: “Actually this time of year comes a lot of pressure. You can’t necessarily do exactly what you want to do, you’re travelling here, there and everywhere, you’re trying to keep everyone happy.

“Although it is something I love, I find when I’m supposed to feel happy in a situation, I feel that pressure.”

Frankie recently posted a tearful selfie on Instagram that touched numerous fans.

Sharing her reasonings behind the post, she continued: “I wasn’t sure if should share in case I’d bring other people down if they’re feeling festive.

“The time between Christmas and New Year is a struggle. You’re waiting for New Years, and I’m wondering if I’m meant to stuff my face or be on a juice cleanse,” she said.

“It should be about being with friends and family. But as we all know there are a lot of expectations.”

What did Loose Women viewers say today?

Despite Frankie’s honest remarks, and the fact that Christmas can be stressful, some ITV viewers found it difficult to empathise with the star.

“Frankie Bridge, sad face on Instagram…..attention seeking much! I really can’t explain my anger listening to her little pity party about her perfect Christmas….jeez first-world problems!” wrote one annoyed viewer.

A second moaned: “My heart bleeds Frankie – others have so much more to worry about than whether you should eat any more Christmas food #LooseWomen.”

“We don’t want to be burdened with your problems, you’re privileged Frankie! #LooseWomen,” complained a third fan.

While a fourth ranted: “Really Frankie, it must be so hard to decide whether to visit family members and travelling when half the population can’t afford to heat their homes.

“I’m all for talking about how you’re feeling but I think on daytime TV talking about this is very insensitive.”

Frankie has always been honest about her mental health (Credit: ITV)

Frankie on her eating disorder

Meanwhie, Frankie’s remarks come after she bravely opened up about her personal struggles with her diet.

“[Restricting my eating] has been a dirty little secret for so many years and my way of finding a form of control,” she said on Instagram Stories.

“I don’t think I was ready to give that up yet… [so] every time [a] therapy session [was] coming up, I would think of ways to try and cancel it, which is ridiculous.

“There’s such a sense of shame around food – especially talking about it. It didn’t sit right with me,” she said.

Read more: Frankie Bridge admits bizarre reason she won’t have another baby with husband Wayne

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.