‘Heartbroken’ Dancing On Ice viewers in tears as Kelsey Parker supports Siva amid emotional Tom tribute

Dancing On Ice viewers were left ‘heartbroken’ last night (March 5) as Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted’s Tom Parker, supported Siva Kaneswaran.

Fellow The Wanted bandmate Siva skated to Tom Parker‘s voice during an emotional performance.

Kelsey sat in the audience to support Siva through his performance, leaving viewers at home in tears.

Tom Parker died of an inoperable brain tumour in March last year.

Kelsey Parker wiped away tears after Siva’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker: ‘Tom would be so proud of him’

Siva skated to The Wanted’s hit Gold Forever, which began with Tom’s voice singing the opening of the song.

At the end of the performance, an image of Tom appeared on the screen as Siva looked up at it along with dance partner Klabera Komini.

Viewers were in tears as they saw Kelsey Parker in the audience along with children Aurelia and Bodhi.

Tom would definitely be looking down with pride.

Kelsey was seen wiping away tears after Siva’s emotional dance. She later told Holly Willoughby: “Tom would just be so proud of him.”

One viewer wrote: “So proud of Siva and I bet Kelsey is too. Absolutely beautiful. Tom would definitely be looking down with pride.”

Another viewer added: “I actually cried at Kelsey.”

Someone else said: “I am a wreck. Kelsey in the audience as well,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Another wrote: “Siva’s whole skate & VT had me in tears, and then seeing Kelsey as well.”

Other fans were emotional as they pointed out Kelsey was wearing the same blazer that she wore to Tom’s funeral.

One fan pointed out: “I’m sure that’s the jacket Kelsey wore to Tom’s funeral?”

A second fan said the same: “Kelsey wearing the blazer she wore to Tom’s funeral,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Siva broke into tears after his performance (Credit: ITV)

Did Siva make it into the Dancing On Ice final?

It was an intense elimination as Siva, Joey Essex and Mollie Gallagher all found themselves in the skate-off.

But the judges ultimately chose Joey Essex to compete in the finale alongside The Vivienne and Nile Wilson.

Siva and Mollie were sent home in a double elimination.

Many fans sent their support to Siva after his elimination and emotional performance.

One fan wrote; “#DancingOnIce was a joke tonight. Siva’s dance was beautiful and the most touching tribute to our late great Tommy P.

“You’re a winner in my eyes Siva.”

Another viewer agreed: “They were the best skates we’ve seen in years. Siva did Tom Parker so proud tonight.

“What a beautiful song for a beautiful soul.”

