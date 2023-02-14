Tom Parker fans in ‘tears’ as Kelsey shares unseen picture and admits ‘unimaginable pain’

Kelsey Parker has shared a heartbreaking tribute to Tom Parker to mark Valentine’s Day.

The Wanter singer tragically died in March last year aged just 33 after a harrowing battle with stage-four glioblastoma brain cancer.

32-year-old Kelsey took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback snap of herself kissing Tom.

Alongside the post, Kelsey wrote a touching caption reflecting on her year without Tom.

She recalled that this time last year she was “full of hope” and thought Tom could end up being around for a lot longer.

Kelsey Parker pays tribute to Tom Parker

In her Instagram post on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday 14 February), Kelsey wrote: “This time last year I was full of hope. We were in Spain where Tom was in daily therapy and he was the strongest and healthiest he’d been in a long time.

I’m angry, sad, lonely, wishing more than anything that none of this happened to us.

“I was lucky enough to spend Valentine’s and another three weeks, just me and Tom.

“I never could have known how precious that time was or imagined the pain that was ahead of me and now, a year later, I’m facing the anniversary of a whole year without you, Tom.”

The mother-of-two continued: “I’m angry, sad, lonely, wishing more than anything that none of this happened to us.

“But it did, and I’m grateful for the years we had, the love we shares and the babies we made. I’m so grateful for them. They bring me joy every single day.”

She added: “I love you, Tom. Thank you for the best years of my life.”

Fans rushed to share their feelings in the comments, with one replying: “That’s made me cry. From the heart, what a beautiful written love felt message.”

“Beautiful but heartbreaking,” commented another, followed by a crying face emoji.

Meanwhile, a third added: “Aww darling life can be so unfair, cherish your memories & your beautiful family,” followed by a crying face emoji.

