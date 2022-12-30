Kelsey Parker makes heartbreaking confession about ‘never being okay’ amid trauma from husband Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker has said she may never be the same again as she reflects upon the death of her husband.

The confession came in the latest episode of her ITVBe docuseries Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom.

Tom Parker was known for being part of the adored boy band The Wanted. In March this year, the 33-year-old passed away after a harrowing battle with stage-four glioblastoma brain cancer.

The couple shared two young children – Aurelia, three and Bodhi, two.

Kelsey’s docuseries has followed her traumatic journey since Tom’s death. But it was in the fifth episode that she really delved into how the experience may shape the trajectory of her life.

Kelsey Parker mourns husband Tom

Speaking to the camera, a grieving Kelsey opened up about the trauma and pain her husband’s passing has caused her.

“Of course I’m not okay,” she divulged. “I’m never going to be okay, am I? I’m never going to be the Kelsey I was two years ago and that’s just it. The trauma I’ve suffered is beyond anything anyone could imagine.”

Considering the possibility she may always be in a state of grief, the actress became emotional.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kelsey mused over some bittersweet times with Tom. She said they’d often see older couples out and about and would envision that one day this would be them.

Talking to a therapist on the programme, Kelsey explained: “All I wanted was to be with Tom, grow old together, sitting on a beach eating bread rolls.

I’m never going to be the Kelsey I was two years ago and that’s just it.

“When we’d go out we’d be like, ‘That will be us eating fish and chips on a bench.”

Kelsey reveals love life update

In a previous episode of her docuseries, Kelsey discussed finding love again following claims she’s embarking on a relationship with Sean Boggans.

When she was asked if Tom would be happy to see her move on, she seemingly became pensive.

It seems like Kelsey is ending 2022 by being in a new relationship (Credit: ITV)

“We didn’t really have those conversations,” she revealed. “But knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me. He’d just want me to be happy and I’m so young.”

It’s reported that Kelsey was first introduced to new beau Sean in September. Allegedly, they were on the sunny Greek island of Rhodes when they met.

A source close to Kelsey has said: “It’s very early days and no one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”

