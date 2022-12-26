Tom Parker and widow Kelsey during ITV interviews
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey shares heartwarming photos with kids on first heartbreaking Christmas without him

Tom sadly died in March of this year

By Rebecca Carter

The widow of Tom Parker, Kelsey, has shared cute photos of her children on their first Christmas without him.

The Wanted singer Tom died in March at the age of 33 from a brain tumour.

Kelsey shared photos of herself and their two young children, Aurelia and Bodhi, dressed up for Christmas Day.

Tom Parker and Kelsey children

She wrote: “Showing up,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Just before Christmas Day, Kelsey shared a message about facing her first Christmas without Tom.

She wrote: “The littlest things that I didn’t really think of before now feel so huge. Going food shopping – no need to buy your Christmas favourites this year.

“Setting places at the table. Writing gift tags just from mummy.”

Tom Parker widow Kelsey tilting her head during GMB interview
Kelsey marked her first Christmas with Tom as she spent the day with her children (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “I’ve been putting Christmas off because honestly I’ve been dreading it.

“But it’s for the kids, they’ve always been my reason to get up each day and find the positives, and never has that been more true than this week.

“There’ll be empty chairs tomorrow and tears, but there’ll also be smiles, laughter and dancing – just as you would’ve had it.”

She later thanked people for their messages of support.

Tom Parker and Kelsey during interview on This Morning
Tom Parker died in March at the age of just 33 from a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

First Christmas without Tom

Kelsey wrote in an Instagram post: “Merry Christmas everyone.

“Thank you to everyone who has commented and sent messages this year. I do read them all and having so much support really means the world.

I’ve been putting Christmas off because honestly I’ve been dreading it.

“If you’re missing someone today remember there’s no right or wrong way to be feeling.

“Do what’s right for you and be kind to yourself.”

Tom Parker widow Kelsey speaking on Loose Women
Kelsey admitted she was “dreading” Christmas following Tom’s death (Credit: ITV)

Many of Kelsey’s followers offered their messages of support to her during the difficult day.

One person commented: “The cutest children bless them… it is completely obvious what great mum you are…

“Give yourself a break sometimes and give yourself a bloody well done Pat on the back girl! Amazing.”

Another said: “Keep going Kelsey you have done so well making Tom proud everyday.”

A third person wrote: “You’re one strong amazing woman and mother, Tom is looking over you all.”

YouTube video player

Kelsey’s documentary

Earlier this month, Kelsey starred in her documentary Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom.

In the episodes, she was asked if Tom would be happy for her to find love again.

Kelsey said: “We didn’t really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me.

“He’d just want me to be happy. And I’m so young.”

Read more: Celebrity deaths 2022: Remembering the stars we’ve loved and lost this year

