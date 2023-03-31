Kelsey Parker makes sad confession about her kids amid ‘signs’ from late husband Tom

Kelsey Parker has made a heartbreaking confession about her children as she opened up about ‘signs’ from her late husband Tom.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically died in March last year aged just 33 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Since his death, Kelsey, who is mum to her and Tom’s children, Aurelia, three, and two-year-old Bodhi, has bravely shared her journey navigating life as a widow and mum-of-two. And in a recent update, Kelsey has revealed the ‘signs’ she receives from Tom – while making a heartbreaking admission about her children.

Tom and Kelsey were together for 13 years and welcomed two kids (Credit: Cover Images)

Kelsey Parker still talks to Tom ‘a lot’

Kelsey has been open about her grief following Tom’s death and has kept her fans updated on how she’s been getting on the past year.

In a new interview, Kelsey admitted that she still speaks to Tom “a lot” and often asks him questions – in which “he will send signs back to me”. An example is from when Kelsey’s friend bought her kids two Build-A-Bear teddies following their dad’s death.

In one of the bears was a song recorded by Tom, and in the other was one with his favourite song.

“And at night, sometimes the bear with Tom’s song inside it will just start to play. It is like, ‘Oh my God’,” Kelsey told The Sun.

Kelsey Parker recalls ‘signs’ from late husband Tom

Kelsey, who was with Tom for 13 years and married in 2018, also recalled “a sign” from Tom when she was in the middle of a desert.

“Even when I trekked the Sahara for charity, I got to the top of this dune and there was a butterfly. I say to the children, ‘Daddy is with the butterflies.’ A butterfly… in the Sahara desert,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Daily Star, Kelsey revealed another ‘sign’ from Tom. She said: “I ask him for signs and he gives me them. He strokes my face when I’m asleep. And I’ll see feathers everywhere.”

Tom Parker died in March from a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey shares tattoo in honour of late husband

It comes as Kelsey unveiled her new tattoo on Instagram in honour of her late husband Tom.

To mark the one-year anniversary of his death, Kelsey got a new tattoo to pay tribute to Tom and the journey of grief she’s had this past year. Kelsey took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo and pay tribute to her late husband and her fans who have supported her throughout her difficult year.

The tattoo shows a drawing of a phoenix with a star over the head because Tom is ‘always our star.’ It also has two butterflies to represent their children Aurelia and Bodhi, and the word hope written in the Phoenix’s heart ‘because that’s what we all have.’

