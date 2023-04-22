Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘splits from boyfriend after difficult anniversary of singer’s death’

The widow of Tom Parker, Kelsey Parker, has split from her boyfriend after five months of dating, a report claims.

Kelsey, 32, was linked with Sean Boggans in November last year, with reports indicating they met in September 2022. At the time, the mum-of-two was understood to have been enjoying a break with friends in Rhodes when she met builder Sean.

However, days after the first anniversary of The Wanted star Tom’s death, The Sun now reports Kelsey is “focusing on herself” and her children.

Tom Parker passed away at the end of March 2022 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

A source told the tabloid: “The anniversary of Tom’s death last month was incredibly difficult. Being alone is the best thing for Kelsey at this point in time. After Tom passed away Kelsey threw herself into work and the children. But as Tom’s anniversary approached she realised how much she was struggling and decided to end it with Sean.”

The insider went on: “Kelsey and Sean might not be together anymore but naturally they will continue to care for each other as friends.”

ED! has approached a representative for Kelsey Parker for comment. A spokesperson declined to comment to The Sun.

Kelsey Parker has reportedly split from her ‘boyfriend’ (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

On Thursday (April 20) Kelsey marked one year since Tom’s funeral with a video on Instagram.

She captioned the emotional clip: “A year ago today we laid you to rest. Feels like yesterday but also it was a lifetime ago. Another milestone. This is the first time I’ve watched this and I wasn’t sure if I should share it.”

Kelsey continued: “I was asked if I wanted to film that day and I immediately said yes but was met with confusion. I think it made some people feel uncomfortable that we’d film such a sad day but I knew I’d want to remember it, it was another big part of Tom and I knew I’d want to look back on it and remember and of course share with the kids when they’re older.”

“I’m not going to lie, it’s all feeling pretty tough right now,” she added, before addressing Tom directly.

She wrote: “I miss you Tom. So much it hurts like hell. But I have to remember what I have to be grateful for. The beautiful home and children you left me and this army of supporters who have held me close this last year. We have laughed, cried and had many moments of saying nothing at all but knowing the unspoken words in our hearts.”

