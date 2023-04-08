Heartbreaking question Tom Parker’s daughter asks his widow following his death

In an emotional interview, the widow of Tom Parker has revealed the heartbreaking question her daughter asks her.

Kelsey appeared on ITV’s Loose Women to mark the anniversary since The Wanted singer passed away.

Tom, 33, had bravely battled an aggressive brain cancer.

Now, Kelsey Parker explains how the family have coped in the past year, as she looks after Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two.

Tom Parker family: Kelsey reveals questions from children

Kelsey told the panel that she had to walk a fine line of keeping things normal for her little ones, as well as trying to honour their father.

“Obviously, it’s not normal for them,” she said. “Now Aurelia does ask me like why her best friend has got a dad and she’s not got a dad.

Kelsey explained that things had been tough in the last year (Credit: ITV)

“I’m getting those questions already. I know those questions are going to progress and they’re going to turn into different questions.

“It’s just really difficult being a solo parent.”

Aurelia does ask me like why her best friend has got a dad and she’s not got a dad.

Kelsey continued that she has found being honest, even at this early stage, the best way to navigate thornier subjects.

“[I say] You have got a dad, your dad is not here though darling. What else can I say to her?”

Kelsey receives ‘signs’ from Tom

Kelsey had dated Tom for 13 years, with the pair marrying in 2018.

She recently revealed that she still communicates with her late husband, and believes he sends her signs.

Kelsey believes Tom is speaking to her from beyond the grave (Credit: ITV)

Shortly after Tom’s death, she explained her friend bought two Build A Bear teddies. One played one of Tom’s hits, while the other had his favourite song.

“And at night, sometimes the bear with Tom’s song inside it will just start to play,” Kelsey told The Sun. “It is like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Read more: Kelsey Parker makes sad confession about her kids amid ‘signs’ from late husband Tom

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.