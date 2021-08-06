Tom Parker ‘grateful’ after positive results from latest brain tumour scan

Tom Parker has shared good news with his fans after receiving the results of his latest brain tumour scan.

The former boyband star took to Twitter to admit he is “grateful” to have been told positive results following the MRI.

Tom, 33, revealed that doctors have told him his inoperable brain tumour has shrunk as his treatment appears to be working.

Tom Parker with his wife Kelsey Hardwick (Credit: Cover Images)

He wrote: “OK… here goes. The last couple of days have been filled with dread and worry but I’m pleased to announce that the results of yesterday’s scan (lovely birthday present), are stable with a slight reduction in the tumour if anything.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am to receive this news. We left it a little longer between scans this time just to give time for the medication to work etc but overall a great day.”

A delighted Tom went on to show his gratitude to the health providers working on his care. He added: “Thanks to all our healthcare team. You are truly wonderful. And thank you all you lovely people out there sending love and support. It really is so appreciated. Time to celebrate.”

Tom was diagnosed with a stage 4 glioblastoma last year and received the shocking news that his cancer was inoperable.

The aggressive form of the disease is terminal and has a typically poor prognosis.

Tom with The Wanted bandmates Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom, who turned 33 on Wednesday, received floods of messages from fans and friends who were keen to show their support.

Former The Wanted bandmate Max George excitedly replied: “Best news ever mate… you’re beating this like we knew you would. You’re a WARRIOR! Love you mate.”

Tom Parker’s future plans

Meanwhile, Tom has organised a star-studded charity gig to raise funds for charity Stand Up To Cancer.

London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall will be home to the September 20 concert.

The singer has promised fans an exciting on stage line-up for the show. The event will tie in with a documentary he is filming.

Revealing his plans on Twitter he posted: “You may have heard I’ve been filming a documentary for Channel 4 titled ‘Tom Parker, Inside my Head.’ Well now I’m very proud to announce ‘Tom Parker, Inside My Head – The Concert’ at The Royal Albert Hall on Monday September 20th.

“I’ve got some truly amazing artists lined up to perform, it’s going to be a very special night.”

Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp will host the gig.