Tom Parker ‘overwhelmed with love and support’ as he thanks fans following brain tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker has thanked his fans following his brain tumour diagnosis.

The Wanted singer, 32, revealed he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Tom thanked his fans for their ‘love and support’.

Sharing in view of his some 174,000 Instagram followers, his post included:

“We truly are overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support and positivity.

Tom Parker with his wife Kelsey Hardwick (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Tom Parker say to his fans?

“We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it’s been incredible.”

Before adding: “We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us.”

Tom and his wife Kelsey, are expecting their second child together.

In a joint statement, they revealed Tom’s devastating health diagnosis.

Sharing on Instagram their statement included: “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

Tom and Kelsey are expecting their second child together (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to Tom Parker?

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

Tom Parker is a member of the hit British boy band The Wanted (Credit: SplashNews)

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

What has his wife Kelsey said?

Meanwhile, in their exclusive interview with OK! magazine, Kelsey said that she begged doctors not to tell him how long he has left to live.

Kelsey told the mag: “I said that for Tom’s state of mind, and who he is as a person, that would not be good for him. He would literally sit here and count down the days and not live his life.”

The couple married in 2018, and they found out they were expecting their second child in May of this year.

They are expecting a baby boy, and already have 15-mont-old daughter Aurelia, together.

Tom said he was diagnosed with the tumour following suffering unexpected seizures.

Hence after tests at hospital, he was informed he has grade four glioblastoma.

