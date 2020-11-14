Strictly star Max George has opened up about his friend Tom Parker’s terminal illness.

Wanted star Tom, 32, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour last month after suffering seizures.

And Max, also 32, has spoken out about the news, calling it “devastating”.

The singer, who is partnered with Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing, also paid an emotional tribute to his pal, describing him as an “inspiration”.

Strictly star Max George said he’s always looked up to Tom (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Max George reveals ‘devastation’ over Tom’s diagnosis

Tom has a grade four glioblastoma and is undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy in an effort to prolong his life.

And Max couldn’t hide his sadness as he spoke about his friend’s plight.

He told The Sun: “It’s difficult to put into words, really. It’s devastating to hear.

He is the leader of the band and even with what he’s going through, it just proves how strong he is mentally.

“I think about Tom all the time. [He’s] always been an inspiration to me anyway.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Maisie Smith and HRVY ‘break social distancing rules’

The Wanted enjoyed massive success between 2010 and 2014, scoring a string of hits worldwide.

And Max was quick to pay tribute to Tom for his guidance over the years.

Max’s Strictly Come Dancing partner is Dianne Buswell (Credit: BBC)

Spilled the beans

He said: “I always look up to Tom as a big brother. He is the leader of the band and even with what he’s going through, it just proves how strong he is mentally. I normally ring him on a Sunday and we have a laugh about what I’ve done the night before.”

Mind you, Tom didn’t seem too enamoured when Max prematurely revealed Tom had become a father for the second time.

Read more: Strictly: Brendan Cole hits out at decision to axe contestant Nicola Adams

During an appearance on Lorraine, Max spilled the beans that Tom and his wife Kelsey had welcomed a baby boy.

But in an interview with OK!, Tom joked: “We were going: ‘You [expletive]!'”

Kelsey added: “I texted him saying: ‘You’ve got a big mouth!'”

Max teams up with Dianne Buswell again on tonight’s Strictly, at 7.10pm on BBC One.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.