Thomas Cashman ‘to be kept in isolation’ in prison as gangsters put ‘price on his head’ following Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder

Thomas Cashman will be “kept in isolation” in prison, it’s been claimed, amid allegations gangsters have put “a price on his head”.

Earlier this week (April 3), Cashman’s sentence for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel was handed down. He will serve at least 42 years in prison before he is eligible to apply for parole. It came after he was found guilty of killing the nine year old in her home last August.

Thomas Cashman was given a minimum of 42 years in prison for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Credit: Merseyside Police)

What happened to Olivia Pratt-Korbel?

Olivia was aged just nine at the time of her death. She had come downstairs to tell her mum Cheryl Korbel she was “scared” after hearing a disturbance outside. At the same time, Cheryl opened the door and was met with convicted burglar Joseph Nee, who ran inside their home.

Cashman was chasing him and fired shots. One hit Cheryl in the hand, exiting her body and hitting Olivia in the chest. The little girl later died in hospital. Now a source has alleged that Thomas Cashman is being “kept in isolation” in prison for his own safety.

Olivia’s mum arrived at the courthouse for Cashman’s sentencing clutching a teddy bear made of her late daughter’s pyjamas (Credit: Sky News)

Thomas Cashman ‘in isolation’ in prison

Cashman, who decided not to appear in court for his sentencing, has been in Strangeways Prison in Manchester for the past few months. He is said to be “public enemy number one” in the prison.

In court yesterday, Olivia’s mother and teenage sister both read out heartbreaking impact statements. These shared details of Olivia’s life and death and how they have been coping since.

Cashman is a real target. The £250,000 bounty will entice people.

However, a new development reported in The Sun suggested that he is now being “kept in prison isolation for his own protection”. This is allegedly after gangsters placed a £250,000 bounty on his head. This is because there are said to be fears he will shop other criminals.

‘Fears he will grass to get an easier life in prison’

A source allegedly revealed to the paper: “Cashman will be in isolation for a period of time for his own sake. It’ll be easier for all involved. There’s fears he will grass to get an easier life in prison as an informer. And also there’s people out for revenge. Cashman is a real target. The £250,000 bounty will entice people.”

The bounty was reportedly believed to be circulated on the encrypted messaging app Telegram to organised criminals across the north west.

