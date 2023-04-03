Sister of Olivia Pratt-Korbel makes heartbreaking impact statement

The sister of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has made a heartbreaking impact statement as Thomas Cashman received his sentence today.

Olivia, nine, tragically died after Cashman shot into her family home in Dovecot, Liverpool, in August last year.

Last week, 34-year-old Cashman was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother as well as two charges of possession of firearms.

Today (April 3), he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 42 years at Manchester Crown Court.

Olivia’s family arrived at court today (Credit: Photo by Licensed by Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)

Olivia Pratt-Korbel trial

Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, attended court today to hear the sentencing.

Olivia’s older sister, Chloe Korbel, read her own statement from the witness box.

I miss my baby sister and I miss my best friend.

She said: “Our precious little Olivia was born June 13 2013, five days after my birthday. It was the best present I’ve ever received.

“I knew I would always protect and look after her. She was the best friend I’d always wanted.”

Thomas Cashman has had his sentence for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel handed down by a judge (Credit: Merseyside Police)

Thomas Cashman sentencing today

Chloe continued: “She was such a clever kid, beyond her years. August 22 2022 was the worst day of my life.

“Not only did I lose my baby sister, but I lost my best friend. When I was told she had passed away I felt as though my heart stopped beating.

“A piece of me left that night and since then I felt as though I’m in a nightmare I cannot wake up from. My family and I are living in a real life tragedy.

“This is all because of selfish people thinking it’s ok to carry guns and putting innocent people at risk.”

Chloe heartbreakingly added: “I miss my baby sister and I miss my best friend, I miss sharing my bedroom with her and hearing her talk all the time.

“I am beyond grateful to have had nine years of Olivia. I will keep those memories forever.”

In August 2022, Cashman fired multiple shots at a convicted burglar called Joseph Nee – his intended target – in the street outside Olivia’s home, security camera footage showed.

Olivia’s mother then opened the front door to see what was happening and Nee forced his way into the home.

The court heard that Olivia had wandered downstairs. Cashman continued firing and one bullet hit Olivia’s mother in the hand.

Olivia was then hit in the chest with a bullet. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

