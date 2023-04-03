Thomas Cashman sentence: Judge hands Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer life in prison

Thomas Cashman has been handed a long custodial sentence for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Olivia died after Cashman fired shots into her family home in Dovecot, Liverpool, in August 2022.

Prosecutors had previously described Cashman as being engaged in a “ruthless pursuit” to execute another man.

Thomas Cashman has had his sentence for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel handed down by a judge (Credit: Merseyside Police)

Thomas Cashman guilty of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Cashman, 34, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother and two charges of possession of firearms by a jury at Manchester Crown Court last week.

During the trial, the jury was told he had spent the day of Olivia’s killing “scoping out” his intended target, a convicted burglar called Joseph Nee.

For the murder of Olivia, there is only one sentence that can be passed, that is a mandatory life sentence.

Security camera footage showed Cashman firing multiple shots at Nee in the street outside Olivia’s home. Upon hearing the shots, Olivia’s mother opened the front door to see what was happening. Nee then forced his way in to escape Cashman.

At the same time the court heard that Olivia had wandered downstairs. She told her mum: “Mummy, I’m scared.” Cashman continued firing and one bullet hit Olivia’s mother in the hand, before hitting Olivia in the chest. The nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

Olivia’s mum arrived at the courthouse today clutching a teddy bear (Credit: Sky News)

Thomas Cashman sentence handed down

Speaking at Manchester Crown Court today (April 3), Cashman’s sentence was handed down by the judge. Cashman was not in court to hear his sentence after he refused to attend the hearing.

Justice Amanda Yip said: “For the murder of Olivia, there is only one sentence that can be passed, that is a mandatory life sentence. The sentence will be one of life imprisonment. This means the defendant may spend the rest of his life in prison. I must therefore specify the minimum term that must elapse before the defendant can apply to be released on licence. There is no guarantee he will be released at this stage.”

Justice Yip then said he will remain in prison for at least 42 years for the murder of Olivia – less the 182 days he’s already spent on remand.

This means he will be 76 before he has any chance of being released. The other sentences will be served concurrently with his murder life sentence. He was given 22 years for the attempted murder of Nee, 10 years for injuring Cheryl and 18 years each on the two firearms offences.

“Shooting into a family home, with no regard for who may be caught in the crossfire, is obviously a very significant aggravating factor which must be reflected in the minimum term,” she added. Justice Yip also said he showed “no remorse” for killing Olivia.

