Olivia Pratt-Korbel killing: Mum Cheryl shares fresh family tragedy following daughter’s murder

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has shared her fresh family heartache after the killing of her nine-year-old daughter.

Olivia died last August after she was gunned down by Thomas Cashman. He was in pursuit of a convicted burglar, but after Olivia’s mum opened the door of their family home upon hearing a commotion, she was shot in the hand by Cashman, with the bullet going onto hit Olivia in the chest, killing her.

Earlier today (April 30), Cashman was sentenced to life in prison, and Justice Amanda Yip said that he will serve at least 42 years before he is entitled to apply for parole. Before the sentence was handed down, Olivia’s family’s impact statements were heard in court. Cashman was not in court to receive his sentence.

In her impact statement, Olivia’s mum Cheryl Korbel shared her memories of Olivia. She also revealed her heartache following her death. And she shared a fresh family tragedy after revealing that her grandmother – Olivia’s great-grandmother – had died last night (April 2).

Olivia Pratt-Korbel killing: Fresh family tragedy following her murder

Cheryl arrived at the courthouse carrying a teddy bear named Liv made from Olivia’s pyjamas. She shared: “I was 36 and already a mum to Ryan who was 13 and Chloe who was eight when I found out I was pregnant, although a shock I never thought I would be starting again after nine years.” She went on to say how her children “adored” their “baby sister”.

“Ryan, Chloe and I are just existing day to day and have been since it happened. We have been waiting for the trial and focusing on not addressing how utterly broken we are as a family. I cannot even think about rebuilding our lives without her.

“Because of this we have missed out on so much, my nan who was 92 adored Liv and Liv her. Recently my nan’s health deteriorated, and she was admitted into hospital. A couple of weeks ago we were able to bring her home on end-of-life care.

“Due to being at court every day we have not been able to spend enough quality time with her, my main focus has been getting justice for Liv. I believe she held on long enough to hear that that coward had been found guilty. Sadly my nan passed away last night,” Cheryl said.

Olivia planned to help ‘sick kids’

Cheryl also said Olivia was due to donate her hair for “sick kids to have beautiful wigs” just five days after her death. “Liv was such a social butterfly, she was particularly good with younger children and was such a caring little girl. Liv had really long beautiful brown hair, something she was very proud and particular about. A few weeks before she was so cruelly taken away from us Liv had heard about the Princess Trust and what they do from a friend in school.

“After talking to me Liv decided she wanted to donate 12 inches of her hair for in her words ‘the sick kids to have beautiful wigs’ we then went online together and applied for the sponsor form, Liv was due to have her hair cut on August 27.” She died five days earlier.

Life after Olivia

Cheryl also spoke about how life is for her after the murder of Olivia. “The thing I miss most is hearing her say ‘Mum’. I just miss hearing her voice, it’s just so quiet, I would do and give anything in the world to have her chatting to me. It is so very lonely without her. Everything is just so quiet, I just can’t cope with the silence.”

She added: “The day goes by in a blur, it then gets to 2.30 and I think about the school pick up, something I will never ever get to do again as a mum. She was and will always be my baby, but I miss the routine we had. My mind keeps telling me that I have forgotten to pick her up from school.

“Now tea-time is a big thing for me because it was so centred around her and what she wanted for tea. Everything I do and everywhere I go is a constant reminder that she is not there with me.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel killing: Cheryl’s heartache

“This happened in our home where we felt safe and should have been safe. We had no choice to leave the home that was Liv’s first and only home. When the police left, and we were allowed back there it was utter heartbreak, I walked in and it was although time had stood still.

“The cups of tea still sitting on the coffee table next to her Princess Trust sponsor form, Liv’s new bike still propped up on its stand, one of her dolls lay in the living room floor and her brand-new sparkly shoes in a box. Right in that moment I was home, we were back to how our lives were before that night and I soaked up the surroundings until reality dawned and brought me back to my living nightmare.”

Cheryl Korbel on ‘horrendous’ house move following killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The family have now moved to a new home, but said the process of packing their old one was “horrendous”. She said: “Packing up our home was horrendous, having to pack up our lives, having to strip Liv’s bed, pack her clothes, her toys, jewellery, her memories. Packing my babies’ things into a box, no mother should ever have to do that.

“Moving into the new house was difficult for all of us, not being able to make her bed, put her clothes away, her toothbrush in the bathroom and not having her favourite food in the fridge.”

Cheryl ‘felt helpless’

She also shared her heartbreak over not being able to help Olivia when she was dying, and not been with her when she died. “On that night when I realised Liv had been shot and needed me, I was not able to do CPR properly on her, because of my injury I didn’t have full use of my hand, I felt helpless. It was only then my neighbour came in and tried all he could to save my baby.

“My worst nightmare was being separated from Liv and not being with her when she needed me the most. I was the first person to hold my baby girl and as her mum I should have been the last.”

‘I have to drive to the cemetery to be close to her’

“I cannot get my head around how Cashman continued to shoot after hearing the terrifying screams. The utter devastation he has caused, he doesn’t care, how could he? His actions have left the biggest hole in our lives that can never be filled.

“She will never get to make her Holy communion, wear that prom dress, or have a sweet 16th birthday, walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams or become a mother of her own children. All that promise for her future so cruelly taken away.

“Now I have to drive to the cemetery to be close to my baby daughter. I sit with her and talk to her telling her I miss her smile, her kisses, her cuddles, her voice. I tell her she will live on in my heart, she will always be with us, my little shadow. We love you endless amounts Liv.”

