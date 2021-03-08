This Morning star Alison Hammond regrets not having more kids as she opens up on adoption plans

This Morning host Alison Hammond has revealed she would love to adopt a child in the future.

The 45-year-old presenter is already a doting mum to son Aiden, 16.

In a recent interview, Alison opened up on their bond and shared her regret over not having “another three”.

This Morning host Alison Hammond has opened up on her adoption plans (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say?

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Alison admitted she feared becoming a mother when she fell pregnant with Aiden.

She told the publication: “I was so nervous about becoming a mum in the beginning, and I look back and think, ‘What was I nervous about?’ He has enriched my life in ways I never even imagined.”

I would totally consider adoption in the future

In addition, Alison shared: “My one wish would be that I’d had more children. I wish I’d had another three back then.

“I would totally consider adoption in the future. I’ve got so much more love to give – I don’t think I’m done with one child, I’m just not.”

Aiden already has two sisters and a brother from his father’s side of the family.

Furthermore, Alison revealed how her teenage son encouraged her to accept her new presenting role on This Morning.

When did star appear as a main host on This Morning?

The much-loved star made her debut in the new role alongside Dermot O’Leary in January.

The pair took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Alison is already a mother to son Aiden (Credit: SplashNews)

Since joining the show as main presenters this year, viewer figures have increased.

According to The Mirror, the pair are pulling in an average of 1.3 million viewers every Friday morning.

However, late last month, Alison joked she is yet to “bond” with Dermot properly.

It came after the pair interviewed choreographer Lizzie Gee and her son Rufus, who went viral in lockdown with their tap dancing videos.

During the chat, Alison said: “I am actually speechless at how good at tap dancing you are, because I actually did tap dancing when I was a kid.

“It’s just a really nice thing to do isn’t it, to bond? And I feel like me and Dermot, we still need to bond.”

