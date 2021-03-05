This Morning host Dermot O’Leary seemed emotional as his parents made a surprise appearance on the show.

The 47-year-old presenter was unexpectedly joined by his mum and dad on the ITV programme earlier today (March 5).

Appearing alongside Alison Hammond, his co-host revealed that they had Maria and Seán on video link.

Dermot O’Leary got emotional as he spoke to his parents on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Dermot O’Leary on This Morning?

Dermot seemed thrilled to have his parents on the show, as he greeted them with a warm: “Hello lads!”

During the chat, the group went on to discuss recent reports that his family were snubbed from Who Do You Think You Are?

But talk soon turned to Dermot as a baby.

Alison was keen to know what Dermot was like as a child, before a throwback shot was aired.

Dermot appeared visibly upset after speaking to his mum and dad (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, his mum went on to reveal that he fell asleep during his first ever concert.

Following the chat, Alison commented: “They’re so warm and lovely. You’re just as nice!”

Dermot’s parents are so sweet

Dermot appeared emotional and said: “How am I supposed to do the menu now?”

Thankfully, Alison quickly took over and read Dermot’s next line.

She added: “Oh don’t get emotional!”

His parents shared a throwback photo (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers respond?

This Morning viewers were left touched by the family reunion.

One said on Twitter: “#ThisMorning Dermot’s parents are so sweet.”

A second added: “Dermot.. Your dad is adorable but boy he needs subtitles!”

In addition, a third wrote: “I like the fact Dermot calls his parents Lads. #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, others were confused by their Irish accents.

One pointed out: “Why hasn’t Dermot got an Irish accent? #ThisMorning.”

Dermot O’Leary dealt family blow

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Dermot revealed his family were snubbed from BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

Speaking on the Snot, Sweat & Tears motherhood podcast, he said: “They actually researched my family for about three months.

Dermot was rejected from Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They came back and said, ‘There’s just not enough interesting stuff about your family.'”

Furthermore, the presenter went on to discuss his family background.

As well as being from a family of sailors, Dermot’s relatives were also linked to the Mafia.

He concluded: “I just don’t think they were trying hard enough. It’s awful isn’t it? Absolutely awful.”

