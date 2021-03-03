This Morning has been hit with nearly 2,000 Ofcom complaints following Dr Michael Mosley’s appearance last week.

Viewers of the ITV programme were left livid after the medic discussed his approach to losing “lockdown weight”.

Speaking to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, he claimed that consuming 800 to 1,000 calories a day was “safe and effective”.

This Morning hit with Ofcom complaints

Furthermore, the professional suggested for viewers to follow a diet of eggs, low calorie soups and “some” fish.

Taken aback by Dr Mosley’s plan, host Dermot said: “Doctor, is that it? Can you eat anything else during the day? Can you snack on anything?”

He replied: “You can obviously have plenty to drink as long as it doesn’t have calories in it.

“So plenty of water and tea.”

According to The Sun, TV watchdog Ofcom received 1,932 complaints over the segment.

Meanwhile, at the time, viewers were left appalled by Dr Michael’s comments.

What did This Morning viewers say?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “I am a huge fan of @thismorning and love watching the show. However encouraging people to diet on only 800 calories a day is irresponsible!”

In addition, a second shared: “I still can’t can’t believe a doctor was promoting an 800 calorie diet on #thismorning. This is so damaging to people and children watching who will now follow this. I eat 1700 calories and have lost 12kg since January. Food is fuel, not the enemy.”

I find it mind blowing and completely immoral that #ThisMorning decided to show their support for #EatingDisorderAwarenessWeek by running a feature on a reduced calorie diet to shift weight before coming out of lockdown! I just find I’ve been lost for words all day! — Jamie Gardam (@thejaymeeg) March 1, 2021

I actually cannot believe #ThisMorning had a doctor on promoting an 800 calorie a day diet! That is SO unhealthy!!! Please please don’t listen to that advice. — RebeccaMendoza🦋 (@RebeccaMendoza_) February 26, 2021

A third added: “I actually cannot believe #ThisMorning had a doctor on promoting an 800 calorie a day diet! That is SO unhealthy!!! Please please don’t listen to that advice.”

A fourth commented: “#ThisMorning promoting an 800-1000 calorie diet to help ‘lose the lockdown pounds’ is disgusting! This is a harmful rhetoric from @itvnews & the whole segment could’ve been a massive trigger for anyone dealing with EDs.”

This is so damaging to people and children watching who will now follow this

Furthermore, a fifth wrote: “No way are #ThisMorning promoting an 800 calorie diet. We’ve been living with restrictions for a year. A weight increase is natural.

“Don’t go killing yourself when we aren’t living in normal times. It’s shameful @ITV.”

ED! has contacted This Morning for comment.

Who is Michael Mosley?

Meanwhile, the medical professional is best known for his Channel 4 show Lose A Stone in 21 Days.

He also popularised the 5:2 diet trend.

Michael previously hit back at comments his diets were “unsafe” and harmful to people with eating disorders.

On Twitter, he wrote: “I do understand that eating disorders are complex, distressing and very dangerous.

“That said, the 800 calorie approach has been used in randomised controlled trials involving over 800 patients and the benefits for those who are overweight or obese are striking.”

