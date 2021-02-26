This Morning star Alison Hammond joked she “still needs to bond” with co-host Dermot O’Leary.

The 46-year-old presenter made the cheeky confession on the ITV programme earlier today (February 26).

It comes after Alison and Dermot interviewed choreographer Lizzie Gee and her son Rufus, who went viral in lockdown with their tap dancing videos.

Alison Hammond ‘still needs to bond’ with Dermot O’Leary

During the chat, the mother and son claimed their hobby had brought them closer.

Alison commented: “I am actually speechless at how good at tap dancing you are, because I actually did tap dancing when I was a kid.

I feel like me and Dermot, we still need to bond.

“It’s just a really nice thing to do isn’t it, to bond? And I feel like me and Dermot, we still need to bond.”

As Dermot, 47, laughed, Alison added: “So I was wondering if you have any moves to teach Dermot.”

Since joining the show as main presenters this year, viewer figures have increased.

According to The Mirror, the pair are pulling in an average of 1.3 million viewers every Friday morning.

Alison and Dermot took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The married pair previously hosted the morning slot for 15 years.

What have This Morning viewers said?

Despite boosting the show’s ratings, viewers are still finding it difficult to warm to the stars.

Earlier today, one tweeted: “Alison and Dermot just aren’t cut out for this #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Can we please have Eamonn and Ruth back on Fridays, Alison and Dermot are unbearable to watch!”

A third wrote: “I like Alison and Dermot on their own but they’re terrible on This Morning together.”

Alison and Dermot just aren’t cut out for this #ThisMorning — Michelle (@MichelleLisaL) February 26, 2021

Dermot O'Dreary and Alison are so unprofessional, this is awful.#thismorning — Ben (@bensmith199703) February 26, 2021

A fourth commented: “Dermot O’Dreary and Alison are so unprofessional, this is awful #thismorning.”

Meanwhile, others praised the pair’s on-screen chemistry.

Defending the hosts, one gushed: “Love Dermot and Alison on #ThisMorning.”

A second shared: “Alison and Dermot are way better than Holly and Phil #ThisMorning.”

The comments come shortly after viewers called for Eamonn and Ruth to return.

The married pair briefly returned to the ITV studio during half-term, with fans wanting them to stay.

