This Morning host Alison Hammond has opened up about her former marriage.

The host was previously married to cab driver Noureddine Boufaied, who is also the father of her 17-year-old son Aidan.

Appearing on Holly Willoughby‘s podcast, Alison lifted the lid on her past relationship with Noureddine.

This Morning host Alison Hammond opens up on marriage

Alison sat down with Holly for a chat on the latest episode of her The Light of the Moon podcast.

As well as touching on her career, she also gave a rare insight into her personal life.

Holly quizzed Alison over why she chose to feature Noureddine in her book, You’ve Got To Laugh.

Alison, 47, shared: “I had to go and approach Noureddine first and say, ‘Listen, how do you feel about me writing this book?’

“Obviously he had to read all his little bits and he loved it.”

Noureddine thankfully gave Alison his seal of approval.

However, he did question some of the points she made about their relationship and how she felt at the time.

Alison continued: “But then he was like, ‘I didn’t know you felt like that at that time.’ I told him he should have asked.

“It was really cathartic for him to read as well. It just shows how wires can be crossed.”

I wasn’t as kind as I am now

Holly, 41, asked: “Do you wish you’d explained it a bit more then?”

Alison responded: “I was young and quite reactive at the time, whereas I will sit back on things now, chill and analyse things…

“… maybe I can be a bit more kinder in my manner. Back then maybe I wasn’t as kind as I am now, and a little bit more reactive.”

She went on: “I don’t regret anything, but obviously in hindsight everything could have been prevented.

“Everything that happened, if it was happening now, it wouldn’t have happened now.”

Alison’s relationship history

It’s not known when Alison and Noureddine divorced.

During their marriage, she discovered she was pregnant shortly after finding fame on Big Brother.

The couple went on to welcome their son back in 2005 – on Alison’s 30th birthday.

Alison has since tried to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but has previously admitted to using dating apps.

Back in April, she told Notebook: “I’ve been there and done it. I’ve had a boyfriend from a dating app and I’m really not into them any more.

“Especially during these times, you can’t even meet up with someone and I don’t just want to be doing loads of messages.”

The former Big Brother star added: “Right now, being single is the worst but dating in lockdown is not my thing.”

