This Morning host Alison Hammond has said she’s had enough of dating apps.

Although the presenter, 46, did admit that she has met a boyfriend by using an app in the past.

In a new interview, Alison admits being single in lockdown is tough.

However, she admits she also doesn’t think it’s the best time to start dating someone new.

This Morning host Alison Hammond has put a pause to her dating life during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Alison Hammond said about dating apps?

Speaking to Notebook, Alison explained: “I’ve been there and done it. I’ve had a boyfriend from a dating app and I’m really not into them any more.

“Especially during these times, you can’t even meet up with someone and I don’t just want to be doing loads of messages.”

The former Big Brother star added: “Right now, being single is the worst but dating in lockdown is not my thing.”

Alison appeared on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Alison Hammond’s ex?

Alison has a son, Aiden, 16. His father is Alison’s ex, a cab driver called Noureddine Boufaied.

However, not much is known about him or when they finalised their divorce.

By 2014, Alison coupled up with single dad Jamie Savage via a dating site.

But by 2017 they’d split, with her confirming at the time: “We split up. It’s the worst news ever. I don’t think I want anyone else now.”

In 2020 she went on Celebs Go Dating and matched with audio technician Ben Kusi.

They appeared to get on like a house on fire, and Alison even gushed on This Morning how much she enjoyed being with him.

She said of Ben: “He’s fit. I could see later on, I will want to rip his clothes off. I can see a future potential. He looks great. He’s beautiful.”

But Alison was ultimately turned down by Ben (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened between Alison and Ben?

However, Ben pied her off while they were on a double date on the show.

As they went on a fancy night out with former EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney, he turned Alison down.

She asked him: “I feel like you say all the right things so I want to ask you the question straight away, do you want a girlfriend?”

To which Ben admitted: “To be 100% honest with you, I don’t think I’m ready to commit to a proper relationship.

“I think you’re an amazing person, I just feel like it’s the wrong time for me in my life, you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

In her confessional, Alison appeared tearful.

She said: “I’ve just been pied, isn’t it. It’s difficult. It is what it is, isn’t it.”

Meanwhile Alison says she is far from short of attention – as celebrities are constantly sliding into her DMs!

In fact, she said she’s received private message from the likes of Paddy McGuinness and Jimmy Carr.

