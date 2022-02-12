This Morning host Alison Hammond has opened up on the moment she decided to have her gastric band fitted.

The presenter, who has always been open about her weight struggles, previously had a gastric band fitted in 2014.

In fact, it was an interview with Hollywood star, Matt Damon, that prompted her into making the life-changing decision.

Alison Hammond has opened up on her gastric band (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Alison Hammond opens up on the life-changing decision

Alison explained that she was interviewing Matt for his movie, The Bourne Ultimatum, in 2017.

As the chat got underway, the star soon realised that her chair was “a bit tight”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, Alison went on: “About three minutes into the interview the arm on the right-hand side just went ‘Ping!’ and flew off.

I had to style it out, otherwise I’d have cried

“Matt was laughing and was very kind about it but it wasn’t the best of days. I had to style it out, otherwise I’d have cried.”

The moment prompted her to have a gastric band fitted.

She added: “Straight after that Matt moment I felt like I needed to go on a diet, so I had my gastric band. I feel it didn’t really work very well, but the truth is it did.”

Alison has always been open about her weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A few years after having it fitted, Alison asked for her surgeon to take it out.

The star previously opened up on the decision in her autobiography, You’ve Got To Laugh.

Alison admitted that despite being physically ready to have the band, she “wasn’t ready for the drastic change it made to my eating habits”.

Why did Alison have her gastric band removed?

In her book, she wrote: “I was sick a lot. I couldn’t keep anything down. It was really distressing, I felt as if my body was rejecting the foreign entity inside me and I began to get ill.

“I kept it for two years, until it was getting to the point where I couldn’t even keep down one bite of food.”

It took Alison’s surgeon an hour and a half to remove the band because “scar tissue had grown around” it.

