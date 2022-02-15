alison hammond on this morning
This Morning viewers stunned as Alison Hammond reveals her age

Many viewers thought she looked younger!

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Alison Hammond left viewers stunned today as she revealed her age.

The presenter is hosting the daytime programme this week with Dermot O’Leary because it’s half-term.

On today’s show, Alison felt inspired to have a second child after a caller opened up about having a baby at 50.

Alison Hammond on This Morning with Dermot O'Leary
Alison’s age stunned many viewers (Credit: IT)V

Alison Hammond age

Viewer Shelly phoned into Vanessa Feltz‘ agony aunt segment to speak about “later in life achievements”.

Shelly explained that she found out she was having a baby at 50.

Shelly said she thought she was going through the menopause but actually found out she was pregnant.

Alison Hammond on This Morning with Dermot O'Leary
Alison joked about having another baby (Credit: ITV)

Alison said: “That’s incredible. Imagine you’re going through the menopause and finding out you’ve had a baby.

“I’m 47 I thought it was the end of my time. I could have another baby.”

Viewers were stunned by Alison’s age and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Alison is 47? Wooow.”

Another wrote: “Did Alison Hammond just say she’s 47? No way is she that old. Did she mean to say 37?”

Alison Hammond on This Morning
Alison’s bright outfit stunned viewers today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

A third added: “Rainy half term Tuesday morning watching @thismorning firstly how gorgeous is @AlisonHammond looking today and secondly how the hell is she 47?!!!!

“I genuinely thought she was at least 10yrs younger.”

Others were busy gushing over Alison’s bright outfit today.

The star wore a yellow mesh cardigan and viewers couldn’t get enough.

Alison shared a photo of her bold look on Instagram and wrote: “This outfit, love it.”

One fan said on Twitter: “Alison looks so good this morning!! @thismorning.”

Another gushed: “@AlisonHammond you look absolutely gorgeous today.”

A fourth added: “@AlisonHammond looks absolutely STUNNING this morning.”

