The Chase's Paul Sinha reveals he 'lost all fear' after Parkinson's diagnosis

The Chase's Paul Sinha has revealed that he has now 'lost all fear' since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last May.

The quizmaster and stand-up comic, 49, says he used to be 'terrified' of saying the wrong thing during TV appearances in case he offended anyone.

Read more: Bradley Walsh announces 500 episodes of The Chase have been commissioned

Metro reports that Paul has written a new show called Hazy Little Thing Called Love.

Quoted during his interview with The Telegraph, Paul said: "There’s a fire and ferocity about the material because I’m going for laughs in some pretty bleak places.

The thing that has changed most since the diagnosis is that I’ve lost my fear.

"The thing that has changed most since the diagnosis is that I’ve lost my fear," he continued.

"I’ve always been one of those comics who doesn’t say much on panel shows because I’m terrified of saying the wrong thing or offending the wrong person.

"But now, I’ve lost all that. I’ve got the exaggerated carpe diem that a lot of people get with their diagnosis."

Paul's new fearless approach coincides with a happier end to 2019.

He married his partner Olly in December, and wrote to fans in a Tweet, saying: "24 hours as a married man and I've already written fifteen minutes on scented candles and joint bank accounts."

He also revealed that the ceremony in London was 'the greatest day of his life'.

"Halfway through the song, I was thinking, 'I am having the [expletive] time of my life," he said.

"My clan were meeting his clan, and everything was wonderful in the world."

Read more: EXCLUSIVE: The Chase's Paul Sinha calls Gemma Collins one of the worst people he's ever met

Paul also took to Twitter when he revealed that an £80k defeat on The Chase came only days after he received his crushing diagnosis.

After fans berated him for the defeat and called his performance 'abysmal' Paul responded.

"The King of Stats, aka The Beast, tells me today's episode was recorded three days after this blog," he wrote.

"Worth remembering that Chasers and contestants are real people with real stuff going on."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!