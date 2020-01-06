Bradley Walsh announces 500 episodes of The Chase have been commissioned

Bradley Walsh has revealed that his much-loved ITV gameshow The Chase has been recommissioned for another two years.

The host revealed that 500 more episodes of the popular teatime quiz show are set to be made as part of the deal.

It comes after it was previously revealed that The Chase is getting two spin-off shows, Beat The Chasers and Are You Smarter Than A Chaser?.

There will also be a brand new Chaser joining the team this year.

Bradley has revealed The Chase has been recommissioned for 500 more episodes (Credit: ITV)

Bradley, who also stars in the BBC's Doctor Who, admitted that he believes viewers love the show so much because of his hilarious reactions to the questions, which can sometimes be risqué.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "We’ve just signed a two-year agreement to do another 500 episodes but the concept was pure luck."

Of his cheeky sense of humour, Bradley added: "There was a saucy question and I found it funny and one of the guys said: 'Look Brad, you’ve got to stop laughing,' and the other guy said: 'Why don’t you leave it in?' — and they started adding in questions that made me laugh."

The show sees members of the public pitted against a brainiac Chaser (Credit: ITV)

Commenting on the show's success, Bradley revealed that he thinks it's because it's "accessible".

"People love it," he added. "It's ten years old now. We've got a brand-new Chaser coming in for another new series now. It's all good."

The Chaser, who ITV said will be revealed "in due course" will join current Chasers Anne Hegerty (The Governess), Mark Labbett (The Beast), Shaun Wallace (The Dark Destroyer) , Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Jenny Ryan (The Vixen).

The show, which airs weekdays at 5pm, sees four strangers work together as a team to answer general knowledge questions in a bid to win as much cash as possible and not get caught out by their opponent, one of the Chasers.

There's also a celebrity version of the show, where the prize money goes to charity.

All five Chasers are set to take part in spin-off show Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

The spin-off Beat The Chasers will see a contestant face all five Chasers at the same time.

Are You Smarter Than A Chaser?, meanwhile, will see the Chasers compete with brainboxes around the world, as well as AI robots.

The shows will both be on ITV later this year.

