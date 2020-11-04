The Chase favourite Paul Sinha had to defend a joke he made about Donald Trump after his fellow quizzer Anne Hegerty warned it could risk sparking “resentment” among American voters.

On Twitter, The Sinnerman shared a hilarious joke about the US President, and while The Governess admitted it was “funny”, she questioned its message.

What did Paul Sinha say about Donald Trump?

Paul wrote on Twitter, after US voters took to the polls for the 2020 election: “USA now totally divided between those who revere Arrested Development as a sitcom or as a personality trait.”

Responding, Anne wondered whether suggesting Trump supporters are “thick” might worsen relations across the political spectrum – rather than creating a “lightbulb” moment in those who decided to vote Republican.

The Governess said: “That is funny. But the question is, if you tell millions of Americans that they’re thick, is that going to cause a lightbulb moment, or just resentment?”

Replying, Paul defended his joke and insisted he had chosen his words carefully to avoid suggesting Trump voters are unintelligent.

He told Anne: “I chose my words. I was implying they revere it in a president.”

She replied simply: “Fair enough.”

ITV viewers fed up of US election coverage

It comes after ITV viewers expressed frustration at being bombarded with news and analysis on the US election.

Those watching GMB, This Morning and Loose Women all said they were fed up with the coverage, as ITV’s daytime shows followed what was going on across the pond.

It included an election special on Good Morning Britain, hosted by presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

A number of viewers were fed up over all the US election news (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women likewise discussed the election in detail.

While many appeared to enjoy the coverage, others said they had had enough.

One said on Twitter, after tuning in to GMB: “#GMB wake up turn on TV… US election blah blah! No one will know the real result for days SO STOP going on about it!”

Another said: “Why do we need three hours of USA election coverage and then to have Morgan invade Lorraine’s show to continue it. Do we in Britain need blanket coverage of the US election?”

