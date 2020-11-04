GMB, This Morning and Loose Women viewers have said they’re fed up with coverage on the US election.

With current president Donald Trump and Joe Biden fighting their way to the White House, ITV’s daytime shows followed the latest news from across the pond.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid hosted an election special on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain as Americans decide who will be their next President.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid hosted an election special on Wednesday’s GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB, This Morning and Loose Women viewers say?

The election was then discussed on Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

However, while many viewers enjoyed watching the coverage, others began feeling fed up.

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan told to ‘grow up’ by Nigel Farage in furious clash

After watching GMB, one person said on Twitter: “#GMB wake up turn on TV… US election blah blah!

“No one will know the real result for days SO STOP going on about it!!”

#GMB wake up turn on tv…US election blah blah! No one will know the real result for days SO STOP going on about it!! — Dolly Day (@DollyWishes1) November 4, 2020

One person launched a poll asking Brits if they were interested in the election results.

They wrote: “Why do we need 3 hours of USA election coverage and then to have Morgan invade Lorraine’s show to continue it.

“Do we in Britain need blanket coverage of the US election?”

@piersmorgan @susannareid100 @GMB Why do we need 3hrs of USA election coverage and then to have Morgan invade Lorraines show to continue it – let’s see how many Brits are that engrossed in the outcome. Do we in Britain need blanket coverage of the US election? — Merman1 (@Merman112) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, after Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosted election coverage, viewers expressed their frustration.

One said: “Gonna be hearing about Trump all frigging day #thismorning.”

Another added: “Oh no, here we go again! Trump Vs Biden #ThisMorning.”

The news was also discussed on Loose Women today, and viewers had enough.

One tweeted: “We’ve had this all morning – we don’t need your views as well.”

Holly and Phil covered the election news (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, many ITV viewers loved the election coverage throughout the daytime shows.

One said: “A fantastic watch this morning @piersmorgan @susannareid100 I most thoroughly enjoyed #GMB election coverage.”

Another wrote: “It’s being such a brilliant GMB US Election special by ever beautiful Susanna [Reid], by Ranvir [Singh], Piers and all the team.

“I’ve enjoyed watching this morning. A credit to you all with Susanna at the helm.”

A fantastic watch this morning @piersmorgan @susannareid100 I most thoroughly enjoyed #GMB election Coverage. I can’t say much for Nigel Farage however but well done to the both of you. 👍 pic.twitter.com/Gprmdm24QH — Declan Kincaid (@KincaidDeclan) November 4, 2020

@gmb@susannareid100

Its being such a brilliant GMB US Election special by ever beautiful Susanna, by Ranvir, Piers and all the team. I've enjoyed watching this morning. A credit to you all with Susanna at the helm. — John Horne (@johnhorneartist) November 4, 2020

Will the election coverage continue on GMB?

Following today’s show, Susanna confirmed their election coverage would continue on Thursday’s programme.

She tweeted: “When I woke up, I was convinced President Trump was on course to win the election.

“When he stood up in the White House and declared a ‘major fraud’ I was convinced that he had lost it.

“And we still don’t know. Back @gmb tomorrow & Friday.”

The Loose Women discussed the election briefly today (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan clashes with Nigel Farage on GMB

Meanwhile, during the today’s GMB, Piers clashed with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage over President Trump.

The pair rowed over Trump’s suggestions in April about injecting coronavirus patients with “disinfectant” to treat the illness.

After slamming Trump’s handling of the pandemic as “an utter disaster”, Piers said: “His nonsensical cure theories like bleach and so on…

“All of that to me was woefully irresponsible.”

However, Mr Farage hit back: “No, no, no. End this nonsense. He never mentioned bleach. Do not allow your viewers to believe that.”

Piers and Farage argued over Trump comments on GMB (Credit: ITV)

As Piers read out what Trump said in April, Mr Farage said: “Grow up, stop being fake news. He never said bleach. Utter, utter rubbish.”

The show then played a clip of Trump making his comments, and Piers asked: “Sorry Nigel, have I made that up?”

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield loses it as guest repeatedly interrupts him during Trump debate

Farage said: “Yes. You are sinking to the gutter by talking about bleach, you know you are. It’s just rubbish.”

The politician then called their discussion “the lowest grade interview I’ve ever taken part in in 20 years”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.