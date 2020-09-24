Meghan Markle has been criticised by Donald Trump as he said he’s ‘not a fan’ of her during a press briefing at the White House.

The US President, 74, made cutting remarks about both Meghan and Prince Harry.

A journalist asked: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the US election and essentially encouraged people vote for Joe Biden. Let me get your reaction to that?”

The President then shook his head and smirked.

President Trump was far from amused (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did President Trump say about Meghan Markle?

He went on to say: “I’m not a fan of hers. And I would say this, and she has probably heard that.

“But I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He’s going to need it.”

Trump had previously accused Meghan’s criticisms of him as being ‘nasty’.

His reaction comes after Harry and Meghan released an official video encouraging US citizens to vote.

Although they did not mention President Trump or Joe Biden – their sentiments at least appeared clear.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a video urging Americans to vote (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why have Meghan and Harry caused controversy?

Meghan said: “We’re just six weeks out from election day and today is National Voter Registration Day.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

Harry followed up with: “This election I am not able to vote in the US.

Meghan has shared her disapproval for President Trump on several occasions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Their political message stunned many Brits, with Piers Morgan demanding that The Queen strip their titles.

Over a series of angry tweets, Piers said it is inappropriate at best for the former senior royals to wade into politics.

The Palace would not comment

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has responded with rather telling feedback.

They responded to The Sun’s inquiry with: “We would not comment. The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity.”

