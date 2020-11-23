Tamzin Outhwaite reveals she was ‘bullied’ into making ‘tragic decision that gave her PTSD’

Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed that she was “bullied” so badly as an adult that she was forced to make a “tragic decision”.

Former EastEnders actress Tamzin, 50, said the situation was so bad it gave her a PTSD.

I was bullied at school so badly that my parents took me out of the school & moved me to another.

As an adult I was bullied into making a huge,tragic decision leaving me with PTSD that I will never forget.From experience,I can sniff a bully out from miles away. — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) November 22, 2020

The actress opened up about the intensely personal experience on her Twitter feed.

She said: “I was bullied at school so badly that my parents took me out of the school & moved me to another.

“As an adult I was bullied into making a huge, tragic decision leaving me with PTSD that I will never forget.

“From experience, I can sniff a bully out from miles away.”

Tamzin, who played Mel Owen in the BBC One soap, did not disclose what the exact nature of the bullying was.

How did Tamzin’s fans react?

Despite only hinting at something terrible, many of Tamzin’s 236,000 followers immediately responded with their own tales of bullying and support for the actress.

“Many adult bullies can hide that side of their character and come across as someone who could charm birds out of the trees,” one fan wrote.

“When you call them out they have many backers blinded by that charm.”

Hate to say it but my husband is 46 and it still affects him. Finding a good counsellor is imperative.

Another follower said that even though she was bullied, she wouldn’t stop “being kind to others”.

Finally, a third wrote: “I’m so sorry.

“Hate to say it but my husband is 46 and it still affects him. Finding a good counsellor is imperative.”

What’s next for Tamzin?

Earlier this autumn, Tamzin revealed that appearing on Strictly Come Dancing was a box she would “love to tick”.

Speaking to ED!, she said: “It’s one of those things I always think… There are boxes you want to tick as a human being…

“…And there’s something about Strictly that keeps coming back into my head.

“One day who knows!”

