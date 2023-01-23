Inside Sue Cleaver’s dramatic weight loss as her diet and lifestyle secrets ‘revealed’

Sue Cleaver has reportedly dropped several stone as part of her significant weight loss.

As an actress in one of the most watched soaps on TV, Coronation Street star Sue is no stranger to having her physical appearance routinely examined and criticised by people she will never, ever meet or know.

This is perhaps even more the case due to the star’s height, which is believed to be close to 5 feet 10 inches.

But speculation about how she looks seems likely to have increased in recent months after Sue dropped even more pounds during her I’m A Celebrity stint.

Corrie star was a hit in the jungle camp (Credit: YouTube)

Sue Cleaver weight loss journey

Sue, 59, was the third contestant eliminated from the 2022 series of the ITV jungle reality show.

She certainly appeared to be very slim as she departed the programme. Several other stars also looked to have lost weight during their time on the show, too.

Sue – who is diabetic – hasn’t revealed how much she may have lost while participating.

But her weight loss journey began a long time before she flew to Oz.

Furthermore Sue’s approach is one that probably helped alleviate the symptoms of her condition.

Indeed, back in 2011 Sue reportedly collapsed on the Weatherfield set – and it believed that may have been linked to her diabetes.

Sue Cleaver as Eileen in 2001 (Credit: YouTube)

Sue Cleaver diet for weight loss

She previously told Diabetes Advice: “Having good control of diabetes is really important – after all, people with the condition live with it every day, taking care of their diet and physical activity levels.”

In recent years, the Eileen Grimshaw star is believed to have changed her diet to a Mediterranean-style diet.

This suggests she may have reduced her intake of food that is higher in sugar.

And she also adopted a new health and fitness approach that saw her reveal she’d lost three stone in 2019.

Sue had lost the weight gradually after deciding to become healthier person for her husband and son.

Sue Cleaver pictured in 2007 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She hasn’t been this size since she was in her 30s’

Furthermore, at the time of her 2019 efforts, Woman magazine reported she was then wearing a size 16 in clothes following the weight loss.

A source close to Sue apparently told the publication: “She hasn’t been this size since she was in her 30s.

“She’s always been a self-confessed foodie, who admitted that over-indulgence was her Achilles heel. Now, everything has changed.

Sue is in this for the long game and wants to live a long, happy and healthy life.

“She’s in this for the long game and wants to live a long, happy and healthy life.”

The Sun claimed in November 2022 that Sue went down a total of four dress sizes before she signed up for I’m A Celeb.

Sue Cleaver at an event in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I feel like a different human being’

Sue may have offered more clues about her weight loss when she recently appeared on This Morning.

She revealed going on HRT has reportedly contributed to her new look.

Sue said: “The biggest change for me was that at the beginning of last year, I went on HRT and I realised I should’ve done that five years ago, because I feel like a different human being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Cleaver (@officialsuecleaver)

“I have so much energy. Everything has fallen into place, my kids have grown up, and you know, this is my time.”

Sue added: “I feel like a completely new person. This is my decade, I want to push myself out of my comfort zone.”

ED! has contacted reps for Sue for comment.

Read more: Sue Cleaver leaves fans thrilled by her weight loss in latest pic

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.