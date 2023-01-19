Sue Cleaver has left fans stunned with her weight loss in her latest social media pictures.

The Coronation Street actress shed the pounds while appearing in I’m A Celebrity last year and has continued to show her amazing figure to fans on Instagram.

In her latest snap, Sue’s on a mini-break and her followers were left gushing over her new look.

Sue Cleaver news: Fans stunned by weight loss in latest snap

Sue had already lost three stone in 2019, but her jungle stint saw her looking slimmer than ever.

She has shown off her transformation over recent weeks and her latest post shows her in a long patterned dress while on a mini break.

“Happy Wednesday,” she captioned the snap.

Her followers were quick to respond.

“You are absolutely glowing! Share your health and beauty tips,” asked one.

“Gorgeous skinny Minny!” said another.

A third added: “You are looking fab Sue.”

“You look amazing, enjoy your break,” shared one more.

Plenty of other fans were desperate to know where her dress is from – and Sue obliged, revealing it’s from Tiger Lily.

Sue Cleaver appeared on This Morning with a new look (Credit: ITV)

Weight loss secrets of Sue Cleaver revealed

As well as her time in the jungle, Sue recently told This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, going on HRT has contributed to her new look.

“The biggest change for me was that at the beginning of last year, I went on HRT and I realised I should’ve done that five years ago, because I feel like a different human being,” she said.

“I have so much energy. Everything has fallen into place, my kids have grown up, and you know, this is my time.

“I always said I’d never do the jungle, but I did it, I loved it, it’s given me great confidence and a big boost… and I want lots more adventures!

“I feel like a completely new person. This is my decade, I want to push myself out of my comfort zone.”

Sue’s look leaves fans gushing

Sue stunned on the sofa in green trousers and a leather jacket, with a brand new haircut.

Fans were bowled over by her look then too.

“Sue Cleaver has turned back the clock she looks amazing,” wrote one.

Someone else tweeted: “OMG Sue Cleaver looks absolutely amazing on This Morning.”

“Omg share your weight loss journey please. Looking fabulous,” said one more.

A fourth said: “I can’t believe the difference – share your secret please.”

Eileen is off screens, but will be back (Credit: ITV)

Eileen in Coronation Street

In Coronation Street Eileen has gone to Thailand to visit son Jason. The trip explains Sue’s absence to compete in I’m A Celebrity.

But during her This Morning chat Sue told Holly and Phil about her return to screens.

“Eileen being Eileen will be plonked back right in the middle of it all and will have to deal with everybody else’s… beep! She’ll be very tanned,” Sue joked.

And after a run of bad luck in love, is current boyfriend George Shuttleworth finally The One?

“George is the one,” she said.

“It’s heavenly because Tony [Maudsley] and I played man and wife years ago on another show, but yes, I think there should be a wedding. A big wedding and I think Eileen will probably arrive in a hearse as a passenger, because something will have happened to the cars no doubt and that’s how she’ll arrive at her wedding!”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

