Strictly's Claudia Winkleman reveals the surprising thing she has in common with the Duchess of Cambridge

TV's Claudia Winkleman has revealed that she has something rather surprising in common with a member of the royal family.

Yes, the Strictly Come Dancing host – widely considered to be TV royalty – has something in common with a rather prominent member of the royal family.

Claudia revealed the news earlier this week at the launch of the Baileys Treat Report at London's Violin Factory.

TV royalty Claudia has something in common with actual royalty (Credit: Splash News)

The Strictly presenter hosted the event and opened up about the fun fact during the night.

It seems Claudia and the Duchess of Cambridge are something of kindred spirits as the pair both share a love of baking.

Not only that, they both bake their kids' birthday cakes.

However, it doesn't appear Claudia's bakes for kids Jake, Matilda and Arthur are always Mary Berry quality.

She revealed: "Every time I make a birthday cake for one of the kids that’s meant to look like a dinosaur, it goes wrong and has burnt sides."

Kate took part in A Berry Royal Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Kate's pal – and former Great British Bake Off star – Mary Berry recently revealed: "She makes her own children's birthday cakes, just like a normal mum."

Kate and husband Prince William appeared together on Mary's Christmas special, with Mary revealing that the duchess was also rather good at piping.

Claudia, meanwhile, said baking runs in the family, with her daughter Matilda often whipping up a storm in the kitchen.

And, as is one of this year's predicted trends, according to the Treat Report, the youngster likes to experiment with flavours.

Claudia added: "I've got a 13 year old who loves baking and I say: "Are you going to make a vanilla cupcake?' and she looks at me like I’m a moron and says: 'No, I’m going to put ham in it.'"

Claudia was speaking at the launch of Baileys' 2020 Treat Report (Credit: Justin DeSouza)

However, Claudia did reveal a secret tip for any baking fails.

She told the crowd: "If you put Baileys on anything, if you drop it on the floor and the cat walks over it, it can be saved."

We couldn't agree more, Claude!

The star recently revealed that she was "saved" by a psychologist following Matilda's horrific 2014 Halloween accident, where her costume went up in flames.

