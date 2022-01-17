Tilly Ramsay reveals behind the scenes ‘tension’ on Strictly tour

Tilly Ramsay has documented some of the “tension” that is going on behind the scenes of the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The 20-year-old joked that things were tense as she gave her fans a glimpse of an intense game of table tennis between Kai Widdrington and Rhys Stephenson.

Tilly Ramsay’s “tension-filled” Instagram story

Kai looked smug after winning a tense game of table (Credit: Instagram)

Tilly gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers a glimpse of what’s going on behind the scenes of the Strictly tour on her story earlier today (Monday, January 17).

In the short video, Kai and Rhys can be seen having an intense table tennis match.

“The tension,” Tilly captioned the story.

Rhys, sucking on a lollypop, seems to have the support of everyone watching as he and Kai battle it out.

“Oh, what a shot!” Tilly can be heard saying before Rhys hits the ball too hard and it flies off the table.

“Oh no, Rhys!” a disappointed Tilly groans, as Kai laughs. “Come on, Rhys!” another disappointed viewer cries.

Tilly continues to groan “no” as she zooms in on a smug-looking Kai.

Strictly tour’s disappointing news

Strictly star Janette Manrara let fans know of a sad update (Credit: Instagram Story/jmanrara)

Tilly’s light-hearted Instagram story comes following some disappointing news broke about the Strictly tour.

Janette Manrara took to Instagram today to let fans know the latest update on the tour’s restrictions.

The 38-year-old announced to fans that the cast wouldn’t be able to take pictures with them during the tour this time due to COVID restrictions.

“I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry about us not being able to take photos or sign photos for you guys on the road,” she said.

“It’s only just to protect ourselves so that we can make sure we get the show up and that we’re able to perform and bring all the different cities in the UK a great, great performance.”

She then said that she would say hello, but “from a distance”.

More Strictly tour news

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis played a prank on fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis sent fans into a panic when they joked that Rose had left the tour.

In an Instagram video, Giovanni addressed rumours that the EastEnders star had left the tour before it had even begun.

“Good morning lovely people, just a quick message to clarify all the rumours that are going on at the moment,” he said.

“Yes it’s true, Rose is not doing the tour anymore so I will be dancing on my own, all day, every day.”

Rose then poked her head into shot and told fans that she would in fact be dancing on the tour.

“I’m not going anywhere,” the 27-year-old champion said.

The Strictly Tour is set to begin on Thursday (January 20).

