Janette Manrara has apologised to Strictly Come Dancing fans following a change to the show’s live tour.

It comes after tour bosses made the decision to prevent the stars from meeting audience members, signing autographs and taking photos.

Following the news, 38-year-old Janette took to social media to apologise for any disappointment.

Strictly star Janette Manrara apologised to fans over the tour change (Credit: Instagram Story/jmanrara)

Janette Manrara apologises to Strictly fans

Janette expressed her guilt ahead of the show’s first tour date on Thursday (January 20).

The Strictly team – including Janette and her husband Aljaž Škorjanec – recently arrived in Birmingham ahead of the opening show.

The pro dancer told fans yesterday (January 16): “I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry about us not being able to take photos or sign photos for you guys on the road.

I’m so sorry!

“It’s only just to protect ourselves so that we can make sure we get the show up and that we’re able to perform and bring all the different cities in the UK a great, great performance.”

Janette continued: “I always like saying hello, but I will be saying hello from a distance.

“I’m so sorry about it but it’s just the best way to protect ourselves and make sure that we are able to perform.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strictly Come Dancing Live (@strictlycomedancinglive)

Strictly announce tour change

Strictly previously announced the news in a statement on Instagram.

The message read: “Strictly fans! We can’t wait to get the show on the road this week.

“As we are doing all we can to keep everyone safe and well so that we can perform as scheduled, this year the cast will not be able to sign autographs, meet audience members or take photos with them.

Read more: Janette Manrara undergoes dramatic transformation ahead of Strictly tour

“We hope you understand this is done so that we can keeeep dancing and thank you in advance for your support and understanding.”

Naturally, Strictly fans were disappointed over the news.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Beyond gutted to hear this but I respect it entirely. The health of you all and keeping the show on is top priority.”

Janette and Aljaz will appear on tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second added: “Gutted I can’t have a photo with John [Whaite] and Johannes [Radebe] but their safety is paramount!”

A third wrote: “Such a shame but I completely understand why this decision has been made! I’m just happy to still be able to see the show!”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Sad as this is, totally understandable and still looking forward to the show.”

Read more: Strictly star Janette Manrara pays emotional tribute to friend following sad death

Another posted: “Such a shame but still so excited for the show!!!”

It comes after AJ Odudu recently announced that she won’t be joining her fellow Strictly stars on the road.

The presenter was forced to drop out after injuring herself before the show’s final.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.