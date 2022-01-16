Giovanni Pernice left Strictly Come Dancing fans in a panic as he pranked them alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The 2021 winners joked around in a series of videos on Giovanni‘s Instagram Stories.

In the first clip, Italian dancer Giovanni told fans he was addressing rumours that Rose wasn’t doing the Strictly live tour.

He said the rumours were “true” and he would be dancing alone.

Strictly star Giovanni played a prank on fans (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis prank fans

Giovanni said: “Good morning lovely people, just a quick message to clarify all the rumours that are going on at the moment.

“Yes it’s true, Rose is not doing the tour anymore so I will be dancing on my own, all day, every day.”

However, Rose is then seen poking her head in the camera shot and confirmed she will actually be dancing.

Rose insisted she IS doing the tour (Credit: Instagram Strories)

She said: “I’m not going anywhere.”

Giovanni then added: “So she is doing the tour.”

Rose asked him: “You happy? to which he replied: “Very.”

After Giovanni uploaded the video to his Instagram, several fans took to social media to tell him never to do that again.

One person said on Twitter: “Never do that to me again!”

The Strictly winners will be performing their Couple’s Choice on the tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another insisted: “Don’t be doing that to your fans.

“Then again I knew you and Rose were doing your funny tricks again it was very comical.”

A third wrote on Facebook: “You both look great! You two nearly gave me heart attack.”

Another added: “Aww gosh felt so sad until I clicked on other video yay best dancers ever put a smile on my face.”

Giovanni and Rose appeared on This Morning on Tuesday and thrilled fans with their appearances.

The pair discussed the upcoming tour, which begins on January 20 in Birmingham.

What will Giovanni and Rose perform on the tour?

Giovanni and Rose confirmed they’ll be performing their iconic Couple’s Choice dance.

During the series in November, the pair left viewers in tears when they performed the routine which featured a silent segment to highlight what life is like for the deaf community.

Rose told This Morning viewers: “We said it would be weird for us not to do it.”

Giovanni added: “It’s such an important dance, it’s a statement so doing it in an arena with 10 thousand people will be quite spectacular.”

Do you like following Giovanni and Rose on social media? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.